Steven Butler handed ‘vicious’ test on June 6 in Montreal

Patrice Volny has sharply asserted his intention to live up to his nickname “Vicious” on June 6, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated duels in the country in recent years; a showdown of national significance against Steven “Bang Bang” Butler.

The two Montreal titans will clash in the arena of the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds aimed at determining once and for all who is the master of the house. Furthermore, with the WBC Francophone middleweight title also on the line, the winner will once again be propelled onto the world stage. This latest chapter of great Quebec rivalries will be broadcast starting at 7:00 PM on the Punching Grace and ESPN+ channels.

“We’re talking about a local fight, an international-scale fight, and above all, a fight our fans have been clamoring for for some time, so we are more than happy to finally offer it to them. For our team, it also fits into the desire to bring Steven Butler back to the top, but this time, by first cleaning up our own backyard,” says Camille Estephan, president of the Montreal-based company Eye of the Tiger.

His protege, Quebec slugger Steven Butler (34-4-1, 28 KOs), is on a mission in 2024. Ranked first in Canada at 160 lbs according to Boxrec, it took him only 65 seconds to defeat the then #2 in the country, Ontario’s Steve Rolls, last March. Now that this matter is settled, “Bang Bang” wants to climb the world rankings again, and to do so, he aims to definitively settle the debate with his Canadian, Quebecois, and Montreal compatriot, Patrice Volny.

“It’s nothing personal, but our paths cross. I’ll simply show everyone who is the king of the mountain at 160 pounds in Quebec,” says Steven Butler.

The task ahead, however, looks daunting, as while BoxRec considers Butler the 14th best middleweight in the world, Patrice Volny (18-1, 12 KOs) closely follows at 20th. Like his rival, he scored his most significant KO in his last fight, stopping American DeAndre Ware in the 10th round last February in Halifax. However, in June, the former NABA and WBO NABO 160-pound champion will box in Montreal for the first time in nearly seven years, returning home with the iron will to make an important point:

“I’m not nicknamed ‘Vicious’ for nothing,” asserts Patrice Volny, equally eager to take control of the Quebecois 160-pound mountain…

Osleys Iglesias, Leila Beaudoin, Jhon Orobio, Moreno Fendero, and Arthur Biyarslanov will also be in action during this boxing card, which promises to be explosive. Tickets for the #ButlerVolny gala on June 6 at the Montreal Casino are now on sale on Ticketmaster.ca. F