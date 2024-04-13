Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal ticket information has been released for the professional boxing match to settle a rivalry.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 18 for the hotly-anticipated showdown between combat sports superstars Nate Diaz and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal as they renew their epic rivalry in a professional boxing clash Saturday, June 1 from The Kia Forum in Inglewood headlining “LAST MAN STANDING” presented by Fanmio PPV.

Thousands over the past week have joined the presale to be there to witness the showdown live. General reserved seating and a limited number of VIP Ringside packages featuring unprecedented fighter access and all-inclusive hospitality will be available for purchase via the presale. To secure your chance to purchase the best seats, sign-up for the presale now at Fanmio.com/Fight. Presale tickets will be available on Wednesday, April 17 beginning at 10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster.com.

The general public on sale begins Thursday, April 18 at 10 a.m. PT, with reserved tickets available starting at only $60 plus applicable fees through Ticketmaster.com.

The June 1 main event will mark the first time two true MMA stars will go toe-to-toe in a boxing ring as they square off in a 10-round light heavyweight bout. Diaz and Masvidal will look to close their rivalry in emphatic fashion after their UFC clash ended with a cut over Diaz’s eyebrow resulting in a TKO for Masvidal.

This mega event will include a loaded undercard and shoulder programming bringing fans inside the fighters’ camps (details to be announced).