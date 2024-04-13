Duarte vs Diaz Jr added to Ramirez vs Barthelemy

In an already jam-packed doubleheader featuring Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy and Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme scheduled for Saturday, April 27, Golden Boy announced today the collision course of the mighty Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (26-2-1, 21 KOs) and U.S. Olympian and former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (33-5-1, 15 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight match.

The decisive fight will feature two hungry title contenders who are looking to prove that they still have much to give to the sport. Parral, Mexico’s Duarte is coming back into the ring after a valiant dance with super lightweight world title contender Ryan Garcia last December; JoJo is coming off an upset split decision loss against Jesus Perez last February. The event will take place live from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, and broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Also on the DAZN broadcast, Unified WBA, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine Flyweight World Champion Marlen Esparza (14-1, 1 KOs) will put her titles on the line yet again in a bad-blood rematch against the former WBC Champ of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Gabriela “La Chucky” Alaniz (14-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round championship bout. Esparza has her eyes set to become undisputed champion, however she has “La Chucky” in her way looking for revenge and will plan to give Esparza a nightmarish evening.

Opening the DAZN broadcast, NABF Welterweight Title Holder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (14-0, 12 KOs) will defend his regional title against Jorge Marron Jr. (20-4-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-round affair. Curiel has been on a consecutive knockout streak, his last outing in January he was seen dismantling Elias Diaz last January.

On the preliminary card and making her highly anticipated professional debut, Jennah “The Gem” Creason of Visalia, California will make a splash in a four-round welterweight fight against a soon to be announced opponent. Creason is USA Boxing’s No.1-ranked, two-time USA Boxing National Champion, and has excelled in a diverse array of combat sports including wrestling, jiu jitsu, grappling and karate. Jennah’s accolades also include becoming a two-time Desert Showdown champion, a Junior Golden Gloves Champion, a Gold/Silver States Champion and a National Silver Gloves Champion. Her corner includes HOF and trainer of the year Robert Garcia and UFC HOF legend Bob Cook.

Also on the preliminary card, Madera, Calif.’s Brian Lua (8-0, 3 KOs) will participate in a six-round lightweight fight, and Figo Gonzalez (5-0, 2 KOs) of Dallas, Texas will square up in a four-round super flyweight fight. Opponents for both will be announced soon.