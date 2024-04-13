Card set for Broadway Boxing on April 18 in Philadelphia

In one week, DiBella Entertainment (DBE) will debut its Broadway Boxing series in Philadelphia, PA, on Thursday, April 18. The stacked card will feature some of the city’s top prospects, as DBE brings the 121st edition of the longest-running grassroots boxing series to the 2300 Arena.

Tickets for Broadway Boxing are on sale now and can be purchased via www.2300arena.com (click HERE) or by calling (267) 273-0945. Tickets are priced at $150.00 for VIP Ringside, $125.00 Premium Ringside, $100 Ringside, and $60 for General Admission seating. The 2300 Arena is located at 2300 S Swanson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148. Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:00 PM ET, with the first bout scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

Junior featherweight Romuel “Cuco” Cruz (10-0-1, 4 KOs) will take on Robin Ellis (6-3, 5 KOs), of Las Vegas, Nevada, in a six-round bout.

Cruz, 30, was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, but moved to Philadelphia, PA, as a toddler. He began boxing as a teenager and has been under the tutelage of world championship trainer Stephen “Breadman” Edwards since his pro debut in December 2017. He is promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions.

Edwards will also be in the corner of six-foot-tall middleweight southpaw Erron “JYD” Peterson (5-0-1, 4 KOs). The 28-year-old Peterson will take on Raheem Davis (1-2), of Morgantown, West Virginia, in a four-round bout.

Peterson was an All-City linebacker in high school before turning his full attention to boxing at the age of 21. Following a brief-but-successful amateur campaign, Peterson, managed by his father Salah, turned pro in July 2022.

Previously announced, heavyweight contender “Gentleman” George Arias (18-1, 7 KOs), of The Bronx in New York City, battles unbeaten Skylar Lacy (8-0-1, 6 KOs), of Indianapolis, Indiana, in an eight-round bout.

The 32-year-old Arias has already defeated seven previously unbeaten opponents, including world-ranked Cassius Chaney and Alante Green. Arias suffered his lone blemish at the hands of highly regarded Jared Anderson on April 8, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey.

Lacy, 29, fought to a spirited draw with former National amateur champion, six-foot-nine Antonio Mireles. In his last outing, Lacy stopped Hector Conrado in two rounds on March 16, in Mexico.

The card will also feature a high-powered heavyweight clash between Cleveland’s Roney Hines and Johnson City, Tennessee, native Robert Hall Jr., scheduled for eight rounds. The fight is a step-up for Hines (13-0-1, 8 KOs), who trains with veteran trainer Eric Brown in Los Angeles and is co-managed by Robert Diaz and Sheer Sports. He is coming off of a unanimous decision win against Jonathan Gruber last November. The 28-year-old Hines had an extensive amateur career that included over 90 fights and a win at the National Golden Gloves, before making his professional debut in July 2018. Hall Jr. (14-2, 11 KOs), a former WBC USNBC titlist, last entered the ring in September when he faced contender Jerry Forrest, losing a unanimous decision over eight rounds.

Jamaican super welterweight southpaw Kestna “Hardball” Davis (5-0), based out of Vauxhall, New Jersey, will box in a four-round bout facing Abdalla Nagy (1-0). He is advised by former undisputed heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Davis moved to the U.S. in 2018. Davis has been mentored by the former world champion since they met in July 2016 through the Lennox Lewis League of Champions Foundation. Nagy, born in Egypt and now based out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, made his pro debut last December, earning a four-round unanimous decision against Kijonti Davis.

Also seeing action in an eight-round bout will be undefeated bantamweight Wilver Hernandez. Hernandez, 21, of Kansas City, Kansas, is 8-0, with two knockouts. He will take on Filipino Merlito Sabillo, who is based out of Los Angeles, California.