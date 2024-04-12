Three Lions sign Triston Brookes and Meilyn Martinez

Three Lions announce the signing of Canadian middleweight prospect Triston “T-Grizzly” Brookes (6-0-0, 6KOs) to a multi-year, multi-fight deal.

Brookes, who hails from Mississauga ON and trains under Tony Wallace out of TWB Boxing Club, was a highly decorated amateur and his transition into the pros has been seamless.

He has beat all his foes in his 6 outings, winning all by way Knock-out. The 6 ft 2 inch power punching prospect will be looking to have a break out year with his new promotional team backing him along the way.

“Brookes has exactly what we want in a boxer: power, speed, skills and dedication. We are confident he will go from being a prospect to becoming a contender in the middleweight division!” Stated Three Lions Managing Director, Dan Otter.

Otter also signed amateur standout Meilyn “Cachis” Martinez (1-0-0, 1KO) of Vera Cruz, Mexico, who recently won her pro debut on March 31st by way of TKO in the third round against Argentinian veteran, Soledad Macedo (17-19-2, 4KOs).

The 22 year old Martinez was a 2x national champion with an impressive amateur pedigree of 40 wins, and only two defeats. Martinez was scheduled to have her pro debut on the Canelo/Plant undercard back in 2021 but due to logistical issues her bout was cancelled, eventually leading her to Canada, where she now trains and lives in Toronto, Ontario.

Her new promoter is delighted about the future of their new signee. “ what an amazing start to her pro career, her opponent (Soledad) had not been stopped like that and had gone the distance with some of the best women in her division. Martinez has everything needed to become a world champion and I’m confident she will be: Her power, speed, high boxing IQ and dedication are next to none.” said Otter.

Martinez is a scheduled to be back in the ring before summer, with an opponent TBA.