Muhsin Cason, brother of Hasim Rahman, returns April 27

Undefeated cruiserweight Muhsin Cason will be featured on a Philadelphia Boxing Card titled “Let’s Settle,” which includes ten of Philly’s Finest biggest name fighters on Saturday, April 27 at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

The card will be streamed live on BLK Prime, beginning at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT.

Muhsin, The Muslim Boxer” Cason (11-0, 6 KOs) was born in Baltimore and calls Philadelphia home. “I love that so many of our Philly natives get to be on one card and show their skills,” said Muhsin. “I haven’t fought in Philly since 2022 and I can’t wait till April 27. It’s going to be a really fun night of boxing.”

Muhsin is one of seventeen and Hasim “The Rock” Rahman is his oldest brother. While Muhsin lived and trained in Las Vegas for some time, “We now live on opposite coasts, but when I was in Vegas I saw Hasim all the time. He would come to the gym. He continues to give me insight on how to be focused and overcome the obstacles.”

Muhsin is presently juggling training while also in the Philadelphia Police Academy but will be prepared for his eight-round cruiserweight bout against DeShon Webster (12-7, 6 KOs). “Every opponent is different, so however he comes out, I’ll adjust and get the win inshallah.”

Muhsin is trained by Philadelphian Rashiem Jefferson. Rashiem, who attended Dobbins/Randolph High School and graduated from Strawberry Mansion, was 15-1 as a professional, said this about Muhson: “I think Muhsin is becoming a more complete fighter as his career continues to grow, The experience he’s getting sparring fighters like Boots Ennis, Jesse Hart and Junior Malachi and all the other experienced fighters that he gets to share the ring with and learn from is a privilege.”

“I think the sky is the limit for Muhsin as long as he keep working hard and he and his team make the right fights at the right time. Thus far he’s had some great opportunities and he made the best out of them all. I see him as a contender for a big title soon and making a lot of money. He’ll be ready for whatever this guy brings to the ring the night of the 27th.”

Jefferson has this to say about the card: “I think if everything holds up the way it’s presenting itself this card and the future cards will be the new way of boxing in Philadelphia. I love the way they are giving fighters an outlet to shine and that’s what it’s all about.”

THE BLK PRIME CARD

Jesse “Hard Work” Hart (30-3, 24 KOs) Philadelphia born and raised will fight in a eight-round light heavyweight bout following the main event. Hart will ride a four-fight win streak into April 27. He is the former NABF Super Middleweight Champion, the IBF USBA Super Middleweight Champion and the WBO NABO Super Middleweight Champion.

In the main event will be a ten-round heavyweight bout between Andrew “Beast” Tabiti (20-2, 16 KOs), former world title challenger, former NABF Cruiserweight Champion and former IBF Cruiserweight Champion and Junior Anthony “Hurricane” Wright (20-5, 17 KOs).

In the co-main event, an eight-round middleweight bout, undefeated Nikitia “White Chocolate” Ababy (12-0, 6 KOs) battles former WBF Intercontinental Welterweight Champion, IBF USBA Super Lightweight Champion and WBC USA Super Lightweight Champion Cleotis “Mookie” Pendarvis (22-20, 9 KOs)

Philadelphia born Dylan Price (17-0, 11 KOs) will open the BLK Prime show when he battles Argentinean Ernesto Sebastian “Tito” Franzolini (19-14-2, 1 KO) in an eight-round bantamweight bout.

The non-Televised Portion

Joey “Tank” Dawejko (27-11, 15 KOs), born and raised in the City of Brotherly Love, will battle a one-loss Michigander Walter Burns in a eight-round heavyweight bout.

“Hank” Lundy (31-14, 14 KOs), born and raised in Philadelphia will fight Juan De La Cruz (11-22-1, 7 KOs) from Front Royal, Virginia in a six-round super lightweight bout.

Tariq Green (5-2-1, 3 KOs), also born and raised in Philadelphia, will be looking to complement his three-fight win streak in a four-round middleweight bout against Rancy Slanger (1-0), born in Ghana who now resides in nearby Levittown, PA.

Seifullah Jihad Wise (4-8, 1 KO), born and raised in Philadelphia, will fight in a four-round super lightweight bout against Atlantic City native Aaron Newsome (2-4).

Philadelphian Shamsuddeen Justice (2-0, 2 KOs) returns to the ring after multi-year layoff to fight in a four-round super lightweight bout against Puerto Rican Kelvin Diaz.

Frankie Lynn (3-0, 3 KOs), a Chester, PA native, will fight in a four-round welterweight bout, anticipating that he adds to his perfect record.

Opening the show will be nineteen-year-old Philadelphian Richard Johnson (1-0, 1 KO), who made his professional boxing debut on February 17 with a first round knockout. He will battle Deron Eillis, making his pro debut, in a four-round super welterweight bout.

LET”S SETTLE is promoted by Dominic Walton’s Teflon Promotions, their first promotion. Tickets – priced $50, $115, $175, $240 and $325 – are on sale and available at TicketMaster.