Ellie Scotney bidding to unify in memory of late grandmother

IBF World Champion Ellie Scotney says her nan will have the best seat in the house when she aims to unify the Super-Bantamweight division against France’s undefeated WBO ruler Segolene Lefebvre at the AO Arena in Manchester this Saturday – live worldwide on DAZN.

The 26-year-old Catford native, who fights in Manchester for the first time this weekend, won the IBF crown against Australia’s Cherneka Johnson on a memorable night at Wembley Arena last June and proudly raced it around to her super-fan nan.

Sadly Eileen passed away at the age off 99 at the end of August, but she witnessed her granddaughter achieve her lifetime goal of becoming a World Champion after walking into the renewed Lynn AC in South London as a small girl. Scotney says her nan will be at the front of her mind as she looks to add to her legacy by becoming a unified World Champion on Saturday’s World Title doubleheader.

“I always had this thing where I’d go down to my nan’s the week before a fight and I still did that for this one,” said Scotney. “I still went down to my nan’s; I still went in the room, and I chatted rubbish to her like I usually do. She always used to tell me that she’d say a prayer for me. I know that she’s got the best seat in the house as always. Nan always told me you’ve got to finish the collection, and we’re onto the second part of that collection and I’ve got to deliver.”

Lefebvre (18-0, 1 KO) will be making the fourth defence of her WBO crown after winning the vacant title against Mexico’s Paulette Cuesta in November 2021 on home soil. ‘Majestic’ will be fighting outside of her homeland for the first time in her career and Scotney acknowledges her 30-year-old opponent will be her toughest test to date.

“Even before the Cherneka Johnson fight, Lefebvre was someone that we targeted,” said Scotney. “We tried to make the fight previously but it just didn’t align. Now I’ve got more to offer on the table and we’re both young, we’re both undefeated and we’re both World Champions. I believe that’s going to make for a great fight.

“I promise you now, whatever I’ve got to go through I’ll go through on that night. I’ll be walking out as unified Champion of the World. I just believe that these are the fights where you’ve got to show that you’re different. She’s 18-0 and I’m 8-0. You’d look at that and think that she’s got the more experience. I just think that it’s quantity versus quality in some respects.

“It’s my hardest fight without a doubt but believe me I’m more than ready to show that I’m there. I really am. I believe that this camp has showed me there’s more to me that I haven’t really even seen myself. I’m not just talking about in that boxing ring – I’m talking out of it. I feel like I’ve really grown as a person. I think it’s happening at the right time for me. Timing is everything and on Saturday night it will be my time.”