Boxing revolutionary Gary Shaw passes away at 79

This Thursday, April 11, Gary Shaw, a member of the World Boxing Association (WBA), who was a visionary mind within the boxing world and an extremely important character for the sport as a great planner and creator of multiple projects that revolutionized the industry, passed away.

After his recent passing, it is necessary to remember that Shaw, a native of New Mexico in 1944, who was trained in Physical Education at the University of Miami and who gained great organizational experience working with several hotel, restaurant and architectural chains with great renown in different states, which enabled him to enter boxing in 1971.

In August 2021, Shaw joined the WBA family when he was named Chief of Staff to the pioneering body’s presidency and advisor to President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. He was instrumental in the resurgence of the North American Boxing Association (NABA) and a great liaison between the U.S. market and the WBA.

Shaw created the first concept and was instrumental in developing the television series “ShoBox: The New Generation,” a show that gained huge ratings on the Showtime network and produced some of the biggest stars in the boxing world. He collaborated with networks such as HBO, Showtime, ESPN and SKY with top-level events.

In 2009, he was inducted into the California Boxing Hall of Fame and also the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame for his contribution to the boxing world and his great role in the development of the sport worldwide.

The WBA and its president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, deeply regrets his departure, and joins in a strong embrace to his family and friends, to whom he extends his solidarity and condolences. We will miss you, Gary!”