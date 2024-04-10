Lennox Lewis to attend Box Fan Expo in Las Vegas

Hall of Famer, Boxing Legend and the last Undisputed Heavyweight World Champion Lennox Lewis has confirmed that he will appear at the Seventh Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday May 4, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Expo will also coincide with the mega fight between Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia, that will take place later that evening at the T-Mobile Arena.

Lewis will hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at his League of Champions Foundation “LOCF” booth, during the fan event held over the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, Canelo vs. Jacobs and Canelo vs. GGG III.

Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry. The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States.

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available at Eventbrite.

Lewis will make his first appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and memorabilia. Lewis will also have merchandise to sell for fans to enjoy at his League of Champions Foundation “LOCF” booth. Boxing fans will also have an opportunity to take pictures with this Boxing Legend also known as the “The Lion”.

Lewis joins Devin Haney, Mia St. John, Edgar Berlanga, Franchón Crews-Dezurn, Roy Jones Jr., Erik Morales, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Juan Manuel Marquez, Michael Spinks, Claressa Shields and Marco Antonio Barrera as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with more Boxing stars to be announced.

About Lennox Lewis

Lennox Lewis has accomplished more in one boxing career than most people can imagine. He won Gold in the 1988 Olympics which today still stands as the last Olympic Gold for Canada.

Lewis retired with an impressive record of 41 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw with 32 wins by knockout. In 2009, in his first year of eligibility, Lewis was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

He reigned the heavyweight division for almost 12 consecutive years as the defending, lineal, undisputed, universally recognized and ONLY heavyweight champion of the world.

Twenty years into retirement, he remains the last undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Lewis adopted home of Canada awarded him a CM- Member of the Order of Canada, that recognized his lifetime of outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.

His birth country of England honored him with a CBE – Commander in the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire awarded by Queen Elizabeth II. He received an Honorary Degree at the Wilfrid Laurier University 100-year convocation.

In 2016, he was honored by the WBC with his picture image permanently embedded on the WBC heavyweight championship belt joining the permanent embedded picture of Muhammad Ali.