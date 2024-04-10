Boxing News: Devon Alexander returns / Lerrone Richards blow

Unified Boxing 2, presented by Unified Boxing Promotions, takes place Friday, May 24, LIVE on UFC Fight Pass from under the bright lights at River Cree Resort & Casino in Enoch, AB.

In the Main Event, former International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council two-division World Champion Devon “The Great” Alexander (27-8-1, 14 KOs) takes on World Boxing Association Continental Champion Vlad “Super Bad” Panin (18-1, 10 KOs), a winner of 11 straight.

In the Co-Main Event, the No. 1 ranked featherweight in Canada, Edmonton’s Carlietto “Sicario” Santoro, looks to smash his way to 8-0 against his toughest challenge yet, Ricky “Cowboy” Tomlinson (7-3-2, 2 KOs) of Thonotosassa, FL.

Also on Unified Boxing 2 is a highly anticipated showdown between undefeated Edmonton product Jordan Dobie (4-0) and Iceland’s Valgerdur Gudstensdottir (7-4), plus the returns of Ultimate Fighting Championship vet KB “The Benghal” Bhullar (1-0), Edmonton boxing standout Mike “The Phoenix” McWilliams (6-1-3) and former Unified MMA Canadian Champion Aaron “The Boss” Bosiak (1-0).

Tickets will be available on TicketMaster on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m. MDT.

Lerrone Richards

Lerrone Richards will no longer be fighting at York Hall on Friday night after his opponent was forced out through injury.

Richards was due to take on Steed Woodall for the WBO Intercontinental Super Middleweight title.

The Wasserman Boxing show is headlined by Charlie Edwards as he launches his bid to become a two-weight world champion, live and free on Channel 5 at 10pm.

Edwards faces former European title holder Georges Ory for the WBC International Silver Bantamweight title over 10 rounds and plans on making a statement in front of a huge national television audience.

Edwards’ highly anticipated return is supported by the latest contest for Tom Welland, one of British boxing’s hottest prospects, as well as a Southern Area title fight between Obi Egbunike and Jordan Dujon.

Jesse Brandon has a first fight of 2024 while Oliver Zaren faces a test of his potential, when he faces John Harding Jnr.

The popular Christian Fetti makes his professional debut, Brighton’s Harvey Dykes is back in action, along with Robert Lloyd-Taylor Jnr and Elliot Whale.