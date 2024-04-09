World Champion Fundoras to attend Hall of Fame weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum, which is celebrating its 35th Anniversary in 2024, is pleased to announce that world champion siblings WBC / WBO junior middleweight champion “The Towering Inferno” Sebastian Fundora and IBF flyweight champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora will attend events planned for the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend set for June 6-9 in “Boxing’s Hometown.”

“Gabriela and Sebastian Fundora have made history as the first brother and sister to simultaneously hold world championships,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy.

“It’s an incredible feat and the Hall is very much looking forward to welcoming them both back to Canastota for the Hall of Fame’s 35th Anniversary and to celebrate their special accomplishment.”

Fighting out of Coachella, CA, the Fundoras are trained by their father, Freddy, and promoted by Sampson Lewkowicz. The 6’ 5 ½” Sebastian turned pro in 2016 and on March 30 defeated Tim Tszyu (W 12) to capture the WBC / WBO junior middleweight titles and raise his record to 21-1-1 (13 KOs).

Gabriela, who stands 5’ 9”, turned pro in 2021. “Sweet Poison” won the IBF flyweight title in 2023 and successfully defended in January over Christina Cruz (TKO 10) to remain undefeated at 13-0 (6 KOs).

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including “The Golden Boy” Oscar De La Hoya, “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” Christy Martin, “Irish” Micky Ward, Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik, Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe, “The Spinks Jinx” Michael Spinks and Ann Wolfe, among many others, will participate in the Hall of Fame Weekend celebration.

The Class of 2024 to be honored includes boxers Ricky Hatton, Ivan Calderon, Diego Corrales (posthumous), Michael Moorer, Jane Couch, Ana Maria Torres, Luis Angel Firpo (posthumous), Theresa Kibby (posthumous), trainer Kenny Adams, manager Jackie Kallen, publicist Fred Sternburg, journalist Wallace Matthews and broadcaster Nick Charles (posthumous).

The Class of 2024 will be honored during the Hall of Fame Induction Weekend on June 6-9, 2024, in “Boxing’s Hometown.” Many events will take place in Canastota and nearby Turning Stone Resort Casino throughout the four-day celebration including ringside talks, fist casting, fight night, 5K race / fun run, boxing autograph card show, banquet, parade and induction ceremony.