John Leonardo features on May 11 card in Atlantic City

Boxing Insider Promotions is bringing boxing back to the Boardwalk at the Tropicana Hotel/Casino in Atlantic City. The date is Saturday, May 11, and begins at 7:30 PM in the Showroom.

This is the Atlantic City debut for the company, which has been promoting shows at the legendary Sony Hall in New York City.

Some of the participants include:

Junior featherweight JOHN LEONARDO (10-1-1, 4 KO’s) of Manalapan Township, NJ will be in the eight-round main event. Leonardo was a decorated amateur, winning three New York Metro championships and a New Jersey Golden Gloves title. The 23-year-old, nicknamed “Bodyshot,” last fought back in August, when he won an eight-round decision over Dominique Griffin.

Junior middleweight JUSTIN FIGUEROA (8-0, 6 KO’s) is a 2017 graduate of Holy Spirit High School in Atlantic City, where he excelled in football and wrestling. But he was also an experienced amateur boxer, who holds a win over 2022 National Golden Gloves champ Nasheed Smith. He just fought on March 30 with a six-round decision win over Christian Aguirre in San Antonio. The charismatic Figueroa, who spent quite a bit of time as a lifeguard with the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, dances “The Worm” across the ring after his victories.

Heavyweight prospect PRYCE TAYLOR (3-0, 2 KO’s) of Brooklyn has a big upside. He only began boxing in 2016, but just three years later he made it to the semifinals of the National Golden Gloves. He was also runner-up in the U.S. Championships in 2021 and 2022. Taylor, who is involved with the Team Combat League, was last seen in action at Sony Hall on March 7, winning a four-round decision over Antonio Torres. He’ll be in another four-rounder on May 11.

Middleweight JACOB SOLIS of New York (3-0, 3 KO’s), in a four-round fight, doubles as a trainer at Breadwinners Boxing in Manhattan. He is a huge fan favorite, taking a lot of female followers with him, and made his pro debut at Sony Hall last December with a sensational third-round KO of Tevin Terrance.

Middleweight JUAN PIERRE VALENCIA makes his highly-anticipated pro debut in a four-rounder. A native of Ecuador who grew up in Spain, he now resides in Irvington, NJ. Valencia won the 2023 New Jersey Golden Gloves and then proceeded to reach the semifinals of the National Golden Gloves. He’s quick, powerful and a great prospect.

And stay tuned for future announcements.

Boxing has not been seen at the Tropicana for seven years, so this is special for Atlantic City native Larry Goldberg (CEO of Boxing Insider Promotions), who is the most active promoter in New York City. He’s bringing his exciting series home.

Tickets are priced at $60, $100, $150 and $200, and are available through TicketMaster.