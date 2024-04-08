Bazinyan vs Phinn fight delayed until May 2

Erik Bazinyan, who has been suffering from sinusitis for a few days, Eye of the Tiger has decided to postpone its gala scheduled for April 11, where his protégé was supposed to face Shakeel Phinn for the NABF and WBA International super-middleweight titles, to Thursday, May 2 at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal.

“We waited a few days before making the decision, hoping that his antibiotics would help him recover, but unfortunately, that’s not the case, and he’s still too unwell,” said EOTTM general manager Antonin Décarie.

“However, we are relieved to be able to offer boxing fans this long-awaited fight within a reasonable timeframe,” he added.

Tickets for the originally scheduled gala on April 11 will be honored on May 2.

Customers who are not available on this new date will also be offered the option of a refund by Ticketmaster.

The deadline for refund requests is April 19.

For any ticket-related questions, please contact a member of the EOTTM team at ventes@eottm.com or the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal box office, Monday to Friday between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm at the following number: (514) 392-2700 option #0.

The full card for the May 2 event, which will be broadcast live on Punching Grace, TVA Sports, and ESPN+, will be announced later.