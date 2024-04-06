Nazri Romanov wins WBC Youth Silver title

Nazri Rahimov won KO2 over Jorge Moya in the WBC Youth Silver world title fight. Rahimov started the fight confidently, found a comfortable distance in the first round, and finished his opponent in the second one.

One of the bloodiest fights of the evening. Konstantin Korenev dominated Artur Kamaiev and knocked him down. The referee stopped the fight in the fourth round.

But after one of the knockdowns, Kamaiev proved to be one of the main highlights of the evening.

The main Ukrainian derby of the evening, Gadzhyiev vs Antonov, was very dramatic. The boxers literally hated each other. Gadzhiev gained a confident victory by unanimous decision.

42-year-old Andrii Sipchenko created a sensation of the evening. He went through 8 rounds with prospect Denis Korenev (12-0). The judges recorded a draw.

During the last round, an air raid was declared in Kyiv, so everyone in the arena had to take cover. The result of the fight was announced after the fighters and people returned to the arena.

Danylo Lozan proved his status as a top prospect. In the first round, he knocked Belinskyi down three times before the referee stopped the fight. It took Danylo only 2 minutes for his 11th professional victory.

Other prospects of Top Boxing Generation and Balu Fighting League Pro: Ravan Mammadov, Andrii Skakun, Mykhailo Gainutdinov, Andrii Boryshpolets, Mykhailo Dziazko defeated their opponents by unanimous decision. Artem Melnyk and Ramiz Zheleznyak won by technical knockouts.