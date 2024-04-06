Jordan ‘The Patriot’ Panthen moves to 8-0 with KO2

Undefeated middleweight rising star, Jordan ‘The Patriot’ Panthen, (8-0, 7 KOs), cementing his status as a must-see attraction, scored a brutal second round knockout on Thursday night over Uzbek Ravshan Hudaynazarov, (19-6, 14 KOs) at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, CA and broadcast live on TrillerTV (FITE TV).

Following a fast-paced opening round of aggressive action from both fighters, Panthen landed his trademark, crushing body shots against Hudaynazarov sending him to the canvas mid-way through the second stanza.

Sensing a stoppage, Panthen would continue his battering attack, earning the stoppage in front of the huge, cheering crowd at the 1:11 mark of the round.

The popular Panthen credited the hard-work he’s put into training under the tutelage of Julian Chua at Brickhouse Boxing Gym.

“He was a tough fighter with much more experience than me but we stuck to the game plan and stayed busy on the inside with combinations to the head and body,” said Panthen. “It’s a great victory but I’ll be right back in the gym getting ready for what’s next.”

From his exciting, all-action fighting style combined with his well-known sparring sessions across the country, Panthen has quickly built up an earned reputation as a future world champion from numerous former champions, renowned trainers, media and fans.

“Hard work is always the key,” continued Panthen. “I train to dominate, not just to win and then the fights are the fun part. I can’t wait to go again. “This is ‘American style’, you know there’s Mexican style and Eastern European style… let me be the start of ‘American Style.”