Yoenis Tellez, Danier Pero to feature on Most Valuable Prospects VI

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced the full card for Most Valuable Prospects VI, the second installment of the Most Valuable Prospects 2024 series, taking place on Friday, April 26 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL.

The event is available globally on DAZN subscription with Boxlab Promotions serving as the official licensed promoter. Most Valuable Prospects VI will feature thirteen undefeated rising stars and will feature ten fights total with a total combined record of 97-4-2 with 59 KOs.

MVP VI will be headlined by top-ranked super welterweight Yoenis Tellez (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Joseph Jackson (19-0, 15 KOs) for the WBA Latin America Continental Championship.

Cuban Olympian Danier Pero (6-0, 4 KOs) will make his second appearance on Most Valuable Prospects, appearing on the main card alongside co-main event Benigno Aguilar (11-0-1, 4 KOs) vs. Alexander Rios (8-1, 3 KOs) in their hotly-anticipated Most Valuable Prospects rematch, and Jan Paul Rivera (8-0, 5 KOs) vs. David Perez (9-0, 2 KOs).

Across the preliminary rounds will be a series of top prospect faceoffs, including former USA Junior Olympics national champion David Garcia (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. fellow undefeated heavyweight Henry Richard (4-0, 3 KOs) and 15x US national amateur champion Natalie Dove (1-0) vs. Cleveland’s 3x Golden Gloves champion Alyssia Lopez as Lopez makes her professional debut.

Amanda Serrano’s newest signee, the 3x US national champion and high fashion model Alexis Chaparro will also make his professional debut on the card.

Tickets for Most Valuable Prospects VI are available now on Ticketmaster.com.

Heavyweight Danier Pero (6-0, 4 KOs), the 24-year-old 6’5” Cuban talent, will return to Most Valuable Prospects following his decisive second-round KO win over Joe Jones at Most Valuable Prospects V in February 2024.

The Olympian comes to the ring from Las Vegas, Nevada by way of Camaguey, Cuba. Pero will challenge a to-be-announced opponent in a 6-round heavyweight battle. With his formidable size, Pero will present a difficult challenge on Friday, April 26th, as the heavy-hitter seeks to continue his undefeated streak.

Pero and his opponent will face off on the main card of Most Valuable Prospects VI alongside lightweights and local favorites Aguilar vs. Rios and featherweights Rivera vs. Perez ahead of the main event showdown between world-class super welterweight Yoenis Tellez vs. Joseph Jackson for the WBA Latin America Continental Championship.

In the preliminary rounds, MVP will host a series of star young prospects as they battle for victory on Friday, April 26th. Joining the foray of must-watch bouts will be Amanda Serrano’s newest signee, Alexis Chaparro, who will make his professional debut on the card in a four-round middleweight fight.

The 23-year-old Chaparro, born in Puerto Rico and raised in Ridgewood, New York, is a three-time national boxing champion who competed at both the 2020 and 2024 USA Boxing Olympic trials. The gifted athlete is also a high fashion model, having worked for Versace, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, and Polo Ralph Lauren, among others. Chaparro joins Serrano’s growing roster of Puerto Rican talents including the young undefeated sensation Krystal Rosado (3-0, 1 KO) and WBO junior flyweight world champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (28-3-1, 14 KOs).

Adding to the well-decorated and exciting array of undefeated top prospects on Friday, April 26th will be a 6-round heavyweight battle between 24-year-old David Garcia (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Henry Richard (4-0, 3 KOs). Garcia, from Crescent City, FL is a 2016 Junior Olympics national champion, who will seek to hand Richard his first professional loss.

Competing alongside them will be the highly-talented 22-year-old prospect Natalie Dove (1-0), the 15x US national amateur champion fighting out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dove will face off with Alyssia Lopez in an 4-round flyweight bout as the Cleveland native and 3x Golden Gloves champion Lopez makes her professional debut.

Super featherweight DeMichael Harris (10-0-1, 9 KOs) will face a to-be-announced opponent in a 6-round fight as the Decatur, Georgia fighter looks to continue his undefeated streak after his three latest victories over opponents with winning records. Rounding out the card, the four-time US national champion and 20-year-old Texas native Xavier Bocanegra (3-0, 2 KOs) will face Carlos Andre Dos Santos Rocha (3-3, 2 KOs) of São Paulo, Brazil in a four-round featherweight fight, and Tampa, Florida’s Ariel Perez (2-0, 1 KO) will face Stephen Motley (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round light heavyweight bout.

“Ahead of our groundbreaking marquee event in July featuring Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, we are thrilled to be returning to Orlando to present the most decorated Most Valuable Prospects card to date on Friday, April 26,” said MVP co-founders Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul.

“The vast majority of the young stars on this card boast undefeated records, championship amateur backgrounds, or both, with a staggering 97-4-2 professional record between them with 59 KOs. This end-to-end roster of some of the best up-and-coming fighters in boxing will be a must-watch event for fans. We look forward to each of these incredible matchups, and are proud to feature Amanda Serrano’s newest signee, Alexis Chaparro, as he makes his pro debut on Most Valuable Prospects VI. Thank you to DAZN, CELSIUS, BoxLab Promotions, and Caribe Royale for their ongoing partnership and commitment with MVP to elevate and amplify boxing’s young stars.”

“Caribe Royale and Boxlab Promotions are pleased to once again partner with Most Valuable Promotions on high quality, championship boxing cards to Central Florida and the entire world via DAZN,” said Amaury Piedra, Managing Director of Caribe Royale Resort and President of Boxlab Promotions. “We continue to feature the hottest young fighters in the world on our shows and Prospects VI is no different. Tellez, Pero, and the entire card will allow fans to see the future of boxing in various weight classes. To see the continued development of these talented prospects as they advance their careers has been inspirational to everyone involved. We’re very excited for what we believe to be the best show yet and building momentum for the next event in July.”

The Most Valuable Prospects series is produced and marketed by MVP with Boxlab Promotions serving as the official licensed promoter and is distributed globally by DAZN. The sixth event in the series will continue the commitment from MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian to highlight the world’s best up-and-coming boxing talent. All events within Most Valuable Prospects will take place on Friday nights in 2024. CELSIUS Live Fit Essential Energy, maker of lifestyle energy drink, is the exclusive energy drink sponsor of Most Valuable Promotions and the Most Valuable Prospects series.