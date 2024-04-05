Tito Sanchez moves to 13-0, ‘Gucci Manny’ wins

In front of a sold out crowd, Tito Sanchez (13-0, 7 KOs) of Cathedral City served fans a full-course meal of action in a 10-round super bantamweight fight against the resilient Erik Ruiz (17-10-1) of Oxnard, California.

Sanchez displayed incredible arsenal power and threw more than 800 punches; he sent Ruiz to the mat in the third round and hurt him several times with his continuous bombardment throughout the fight.

The judges awarded the unanimous decision victory score of 97-92 to Sanchez. The main event of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN took place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and was presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions.

In the co-main event, hometown hero Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (17-1, 13 KOs) of the Coachella Valley dazzled the crowd with a second-round stoppage of Alberto Guevara (27-7, 12 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. Flores clobbered Guevara with a right hand to the head at 2:31 in a super bantamweight bout scheduled for 10-rounds.

In a jaw-dropping first-round knockout, Coachella Valley’s Grant Flores (4-0, 3 KOs) handled business with a paralyzing punch to the body that stopped his opponent Freddy Espinoza (10-4, 7 KOs) of Chinandega, Nicaragua. Scheduled for six-rounds of super welterweight action, Flores secured the clean knockout at 1:59.

In his toughest test yet, Moreno Valley’s Joshua Garcia (8-0, 4 KOs) maintained his undefeated status against ring veteran Diuhl Olguin (16-37-7, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico. The six-round fight went the distance, Garcia suffering both his first career cut and was dropped for the first time during the second round. The judges gave the spilt-decision victory to Garcia with scores of 57-56, 58-55, and 56-57.

Opening the DAZN broadcast, Anthony Saldivar Jr. (6-0, 2 KOs) of Ontario, Calif. defeated Henry “Beast Kong” Rivera (2-5, 1 KO) of Las Vegas, Nevada. Scheduled for four-rounds of middleweight action, the bout went the distance, Saldivar Jr. earning judges winning scores of 40-36 across the board.

Opening fight night, Joshua Reyes (4-2, 2 KOs) of Lubbock, Texas secured a first-round knockout in a super featherweight fight scheduled for four-rounds. Reyes clipped Long Beach’s Patricio Manuel (3-1), in the chin, and Manuel was unable to stabilize himself, leading for the referee to wave the fight off at 0:21.