Skye Nicolson dreams of fight with Amanda Serrano

Skye Nicolson says she is open to facing Amanda Serrano over 12 three minute rounds if that gets the fight on – and the Australian is targeting a comprehensive win on Saturday night over Serrano’s old Sarah Mahfoud for the vacant WBC Featherweight belt at Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN to stake her claim for the mega showdown.

Nicolson (9-0 1 KO) is fighting Mahfoud (14-1 3 KOs) for the WBC strap that Serrano vacated in December, a move Nicolson has previously stated was due to the seven-weight champion not wanting to face her, and not down to wanting to fight over the 12 three-minute round distance.

The Australian star has landed the World title fight she’s been craving, albeit against tough Dane Mahfoud instead of the Puerto Rican, with that duo previously meeting for undisputed in September 2022, with Serrano prevailing on points.

Although Nicolson has put the Serrano fight to one side to focus on the task at hand, the 28 year old can’t help that it’s a fight that she’s asked about all the time – and aims to deal with Mahfoud in better fashion than Serrano to prove she’s ready to take on the living legend.

“I can only fight who they put in front of me,” said Nicolson. “Serrano is the dream fight, and to have been boxing for undisputed in my tenth fight would have been legendary, but it didn’t happen. It is what it is, I’m not looking past Sarah. I’ve got a good opponent in front of me and it’s for the best belt in boxing in my opinion, so I am fully focused on the job in front of me and we’ll see what’s next after that.

I hope the Serrano fight happens, I am ready and waiting. I want the best; I feel like I am constantly saying it but it’s true. I wanted the Serrano fight in my eighth and ninth fights, I have Sarah for my tenth fight, so maybe it’s Serrano in my 11th fight, who knows? I want the belts, so I am going to keep pushing for that.

“12 x 3s suits my style. I’m a patient fighter, I love the longer rounds so for me it makes sense. For women’s boxing, I personally don’t agree with 12 x 3s; I think the depth of women’s boxing, 10 x 2s has been really good for the growth. It’s kept it exciting, and you’ve seen the women’s fights steal the show time and again and I think that’s down to the two-minute rounds. So, for me, I love three-minute rounds, but for women’s boxing, not so much – but if the only way to fight Serrano is over three minutes, sign me up.

“The Serrano fight for Sarah was 97-93, 97-93 and 99-92. That’s not happening, that’s all I will say. The way I am boxing right now, I don’t see the fight going the distance. If it does happen to go the distance, it’s 100-90.”

Nicolson’s clash with Mahfoud is part of a big night of action in Las Vegas, led by a double-header with two of America’s brightest stars as Richardson Hitchins takes on Gustavo Lemos in a final eliminator for the IBF World Jr. Welterweight title and Diego Pacheco defends his USWBC and WBO International Super-Middleweight titles against Shawn McCalman.

British Olympic gold medal man Galal Yafai defends his WBC International Flyweight title against Agustin Mauro Gauto. Marc Castro gets a first title bout in his 12th pro outing, taking on Abraham Montoya for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Super-Featherweight title, Harley Mederos is in action for the sixth time in the paid ranks over six rounds against Pedro Vicente and there’s a pro debut for former Team USA talent Steven Navarro over six rounds at Super-Flyweight against Jose Lopez.