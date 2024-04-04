Felix Parnilla hunts tenth pro victory this Saturday night

On Saturday, April 6th, undefeated Featherweight prospect Felix Parrilla steps into the squared circle to do battle with Hegly Mosqueda, his most experienced foe to date, in a battle for the vacant WBA Continental America Title.

The power punching Parrilla (9-0, 8 KO’s) will be squaring off against fellow unbeaten Mosqueda (25-0, 19 KO’s). Mosqueda, from Los Teques, Venezuela and now fighting out of Londonberry, New Hampshire has stopped 10 of his last 11 opponents.

After a highly decorated amateur career Parrilla turned pro on October 16, 2021 with a 2nd round stoppage of Sidell Blocker. The New Haven, CT native reeled off 4 more knockouts to raise his record to 5-0 with all of the victories coming by way of stoppage.

On August 20, 2022 Parrilla traveled to Truillo Alto, Puerto Rico to face another prospect – Gil Iglesia. In a one sided fight Parrilla dominated Iglesia to earn a clear cut 6 round unanimous decision.

Felix followed that win up with 3 straight stoppages which began with a second round TKO on November 11, 2022 when he stopped 56 fight veteran Jonathan Lacona. On August 19, 2023 former Olympian Luis Porozo was vanquished in 6 rounds and in his most recent outing he stopped the rugged Steven Guachambosa in the 3rd round.

The Mosqueda bout will be Felix’s first 10 rounder and it will be the first Title Fight of his young career. Parrilla looks to make a statement by stepping up to battle his more experienced foe and with an impressive showing he will further put the Featherweight Division on notice that he is a top contender in a loaded weight class.

CO-Manager David Dubinsky, of DKO Boxing, stated, “We are very excited for the world to see what we already know, that Felix Parrilla is the top Featherweight prospect in the world.

“After a distinguished amateur career he has taken the necessary steps in the paid ranks to be ready for this opportunity. The world will see the best Felix Parrilla on April 6th.

“Winning this belt is only the first step of Felix’s ascent. Felix looks better each and every time that he steps in the ring which is bad news for Mosqueda and the rest of the Featherweight division.”

Parrilla vs Mosqueda headlines “Down and Dirty 9” an exciting evening of world class boxing presented by Reyes Boxing Promotions live from The Phanzone Sports Center in Hampstead, New Hampshire.