Edgar Berlanga to meet fans as Box Fan Expo in Las Vegas

Boxing Star and NABO Super Middleweight champion Edgar Berlanga has confirmed that he will appear at the Seventh Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday May 4, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Expo will also coincide with the mega fight between Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia, that will take place later that evening at the T-Mobile Arena.

Berlanga will hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at his booth during the fan event held over the Cinco De Mayo weekend

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, Canelo vs. Jacobs and Canelo vs. GGG III.

Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry. The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States.

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available at Eventbrite.

Berlanga will make his first appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and memorabilia. Berlanga will also have merchandise to sell for fans to enjoy. Boxing fans will also have an opportunity to take pictures with this boxing star also known as the “The Chosen One”.

Berlanga joins Franchón Crews-Dezurn, Roy Jones Jr., Erik Morales, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Juan Manuel Marquez, Michael Spinks, Claressa Shields and Marco Antonio Barrera as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with more Boxing stars to be announced.

About Edgar Berlanga

Edgar Berlanga is the current NABO Super Middleweight champion. Although born in Brooklyn New York, Berlanga feels very connected to his parent’s native land of Puerto Rico. Berlanga began boxing at the age of seven.

His childhood idol was Puerto Rican boxing legend Felix “Tito” Trinidad, which inspired Berlanga to work hard and gather an impressive amateur record of 162 wins with 17 losses.

Berlanga won bronze (2013) and gold (2015) in the US Youth National Championships. Nicknamed “The Chosen One”, Berlanga turned pro in 2016, in Mexico and began his professional career with 16 consecutive first round knockouts, which burst him into the scene and made him an instant attraction.

Berlanga is one of the most exciting fighters in the world, with a record of 22 wins, no losses with 17 knockouts, making him one of the biggest Stars in boxing.

He’s an all-around fan favorite, with a huge Puerto Rican fan base and draws big numbers at the gate. Berlanga has recently signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, and is primed for a major opportunity against Canelo Alvarez in the near future. This showdown would be the next in the long line of historical fights between Puerto Rican and Mexican fighters.