Diego Pachedo takes inspiration from baby daughter

Diego Pacheco is more determined than ever to reach the very top after becoming a father for the first time during his training camp for the defense of his USWBC and WBO International Super-Middleweight titles against Shawn McCalman on Saturday night at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, live worldwide on DAZN.

Pacheco (20-0 17 KOs) became a father for the first time when partner Jo gave birth to their daughter Divine, and the hard-hitting 168lb beast has been balancing life as a dad with training in his Seattle base for the biggest fight of his career to date.

Just like in the ring, the 23 year old has met the challenge head on and is loving life both in the gym and at home with his young family, and with more mouths to feed than before, he’s hungrier than ever to reach the top, starting with his clash with McCalman (15-0 7 KOs) on Saturday.

“My whole life has changed, I’m not doing this for me anymore, it’s for my daughter, my family, that’s what it’s all about now,” said Pacheco. “She came two weeks earlier than she was supposed to so we were caught a little bit off-guard, but it’s been amazing since day one; smiling, crying, needing me and that’s really been motivating and different in this camp, just looking forward to coming home to my daughter after training and thinking about her when I am training and pushing myself harder than usual for her.

“Before my daughter arrived, I was all boxing, it’s all I lived for and thought about, now it’s more of a balance. Boxing is always going to be here, I’m always going to be a boxer and the fighter that I am destined to be, but now I have my family that depend on me and I have to be there for them and there are different challenges that come with being a Dad, it’s been crazy, it’s a lot to think about, it’s changed the way I think for sure.

“Every decision I make I think about her, my family, my girlfriend. I’m working like never before and that’s never going to happen to change, I have my goals that I am trying to reach in boxing and in life, so it’s added motivation. I haven’t let it affect me in the gym, there’s been a few changes with the feeds and so on, but it’s been amazing.

“It was challenging the first few days, I heard a lot of people say how things change when you have a baby, things will be a lot different, and I realize now that’s so right, but I cherish every moment. Being a parent has changed my life and I can’t wait to see her grow up.”

Pacheco’s clash with McCalman is part of a huge night of action, with Richardson Hitchins takes on Gustavo Lemos in a final eliminator for the IBF World Jr. Welterweight title.

Skye Nicolson provides the World title action on the card, looking to claim a World crown at the first attempt as she meets Sarah Mahfoud for the vacant WBC Featherweight strap and British Olympic gold medal man Galal Yafai defends his WBC International Flyweight title against Agustin Mauro Gauto.

Marc Castro gets a first title bout in his 12th pro outing, taking on Abraham Montoya for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Super-Featherweight title, Harley Mederos is in action for the sixth time in the paid ranks over six rounds against Pedro Vicente and there’s a pro debut for former Team USA talent Steven Navarro over six rounds at Super-Flyweight against Jose Lopez.