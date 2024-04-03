Starling Castillo pushing for top ranking after 19th victory

Super lightweight Starling Castillo (19-1-1, 13 KOs), hailing from the Dominican Republic and training in Las Vegas under the tutelage of world-renowned boxing coach Bob Santos, is setting his sights on the upper echelons of the division.

In his last bout that aired on ProBox TV on March 27th, a thrilling 10-round split decision victory over Jesus Saracho (13-2-1, 11 KOs), Castillo proved he has what it takes to compete at the next level.

Castillo’s victory over Saracho showcased his will to win, along with exceptional skill, determination, and resilience inside the ring. The hard-fought battle underlined Castillo’s status as a dangerous fighter within the super lightweight division.

“I want anyone in the top ten of any sanctioning body,” said Castillo as he discusses his next career move. “This win should put me in the mix, and I’m ready to take on the best the division has to offer.”

“Starling has shown tremendous growth in his training and it showed in this last fight,” said Santos, who believes this victory should land him a ranking in the top ten.

“He’s ready for all the big names in the division. His victory over Saracho proves that he has what it takes to compete at the highest level, and we are going to work on getting him ranked with one of the major sanctioning organizations.”

Castillo’s journey to the top of the super lightweight division continues to gain momentum as he sets his sights on a top ten ranking.

“I’m hoping this victory will catapult me up the rankings,” concluded Castillo, who is promoted by Sampson Lewkowicz. “I have a great team that believes in me, and I know together we will do big things. I can’t wait to get back in the ring against another tough fighter. I’m ready to earn my way to a world title.”