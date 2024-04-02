Welterweight Thanjhae Teasley faces Javier Mayoral on April 5

Undefeated welterweight Thanjhae Teasley takes on Javier Mayoral on Friday night, April 5th at The Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA.

The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Teasley of Allentown, PA is 9-0 with four knockouts. The 25 year-old has a victory over Jetter Burgos (1-0) and is coming off a six-round unanimous decision over Xavier Madrid on December 8th in Bethlehem, PA.

Mayoral of New Orleans is 6-4-1 with one knockout. The 27-year-old has defeated Jose Belloso (4-1), Boubacar Sylla (12-0) and Amir Mason (4-0). Mayoral is coming off a decision loss to Elijah Flores on December 15, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

In an eight-round lightweight bout, Johnny Spell takes on James Bernadin.

Spell of Pittsburgh has a record of 8-1 with four knockouts. The 28 year-old Spell Has a win over Osvaldo Morales (4-1) and is coming off a loss to Julian Gonzalez on August 4th at Wind Creek Event Center.

Bernadin of Lancaster, PA is 11-2-1 with six knockouts. The 31 year-old Bernadin has wins over Osvaldo Morales (4-0), Edgar Torres (8-2-1), Kenny Robles (9-1). Bernadin is coming off his second win over Morales on December 8, 2023 at Wind Creek Event Center.

In an eight-round super featherweight bout, Julian Gonzalez (12-0-1, 9 KOs) of Reading, PA takes on Osvaldo Morales (5-4, 2 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA.

Angel Chavez (9-0, 7 KOs) of San Jose, CA fights Khainell Wheeler (7-4, 6 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA in an eight-round super middleweight contest.

Stephanie Han (6-0, 2 KOs) of El Paso, Texas battles Wendellin Cruz (6-11-1) of Managua, Nicaragua in a eight-round lightweight fight.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Cornello Phipps (1-0) of Oxford, PA fights Jenn Gonzalez (9-23-1, 5 KOs) of Santa Tereza, Nicaragua in a super bantamweight match.

Adam Atiyeh of Allentown, PA will make his pro debut against Joseph Bond (0-5) of Orlando, Florida in a heavyweight figHT.