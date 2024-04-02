Skye Nicholson aims to keep Tim Tszyu momentum going in Las Vegas

Skye Nicolson says she is fighting not just for her first World title but to continue to raise the profile of women’s boxing in Australia as she takes on Sarah Mahfoud for the vacant WBC Featherweight belt at Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN.

Nicolson (9-0 1 KO) has already won honors for her country in the amateurs, with Commonwealth gold placed around her neck at her home games in 2018, and in her tenth pro fight, Nicolson can add a World title strap to her collection if she can see off former World ruler Mahfoud (14-1 3 KOs)

The 28 year old’s title tilt comes off the back of a chastening weekend in America for Australian fighters in World title bouts, with Tim Tszyu surrendering his crown in a bloody battle against Sebastian Fundora in Vegas, and Michael Zerafa and Liam Wilson getting stopped in their fights against Erislandy Lara and Oscar Valdez.

Nicolson has grand designs on landing one of the biggest fights out there against Amanda Serrano, and knows that beating the Dane to win her first World title would bring the fight closer to reality, and would provide a huge shot in the arm for the sport in her beloved home land.

“We’ve had a few female World champions in Australia and I excited to be part of that movement and to be one of the girls that the younger generation are looking up to and aspiring to be like,” said Nicolson. “I know I have an important job as a role model, not just for kids in Australia but around the world. A lot of athletes have an important position in shaping the lives of girls and boys, and I take that responsibility seriously.

“I follow a lot of the young girls boxing in Australia like Ella Vasen, Sienna Murray, Maia Laird and Tiana Rew, and they are killing it. The growth of female boxing is huge, women’s boxing is in its infancy, and where it’s going to be in the next ten to 20 years is very exciting and I’m really proud to be part of that development.

“The Australian boxing community just wants to get more eyes on the sport, that’s really been Australia’s struggle. We’re a big country with a small population, and it makes it really hard to get the backing and support that the athletes need. The stuff that we’re doing her around the world is aimed at growing the sport in Australia, to bring big fights there.

“Tim has lead the way and has got Australian boxing on the map and hopefully that’s going to bring big fights to Australia. That’s what I want to do as well and for me, the dream is to fight for undisputed against Amanda Serrano in Australia.”

Nicolson’s clash with Mahfoud is part of a big night of action in Las Vegas, led by a double-header with two of America’s brightest stars as Richardson Hitchins takes on Gustavo Lemos in a final eliminator for the IBF World Jr. Welterweight title and Diego Pacheco defends his USWBC and WBO International Super-Middleweight titles against Shawn McCalman.

British Olympic gold medal man Galal Yafai defends his WBC International Flyweight title against Agustin Mauro Gauto. Marc Castro gets a first title bout in his 12th pro outing, taking on Abraham Montoya for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Super-Featherweight title, Harley Mederos is in action for the sixth time in the paid ranks over six rounds against Pedro Vicente and there’s a pro debut for former Team USA talent Steven Navarro over six rounds at Super-Flyweight against Jose Lopez.