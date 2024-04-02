Louie Lopez scores 15th career victory in Long Beach

This past Saturday, March 30, 2024, on CBN Promotions’ “New Blood” card, Louie Lopez (15-2-2, 5 KOs), from Corona, CA, defeated Jesus Resendiz (8-1-1, 6 KOs) from San Diego, CA, in the 8-round welterweight main event.

The show took place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

The fight was all action from the opening bell. After a both fighters were feeling each other out, Lopez hit the canvas at the end of round one, when Resendiz hit him with a straight right hand in an exchange. Lopez was not hurt and came back in the middle rounds. As the fight entered the latter rounds, Lopez outworked Resendiz and secured a split decision victory. The scorecards read 77-74 twice for Lopez, and 77-74 for Resendiz.

“After I got dropped early in the fight, I knew I had to dig deep to get back in the fight,” said Lopez. “I came back and finished strong and got the win. I’ll be ready to get back in the ring as soon as possible. I want to thank everyone from their continued support.”

In the 6-round super welterweight bout, Nelson Oliva (11-0, 8 KOs) won a hard-fought unanimous decision against Franyerson Puerta (5-4, 5 KOs). Both fighters were engaging on the inside for most of the fight, but Oliva was landing the harder shots. Entering the final round, Oliva turned up the heat and let his hands fly, securing a victory. Scorecards read 58-56, 60-54, and 59-55, all in favor for Oliva.

“Puerta was a very tough opponent and I got in some good rounds,” stated Oliva. “As the fights get tougher, I know I’m going to have to use my ring IQ to win fights. I’m always prepared to go the distance if the knockout doesn’t come early. I’m ready for the next level of competition.”

The entire event was broadcast live on Fubo Sports, Stadium, Gray Television and on tape delay on Fox Deportes and Estrella TV.

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Super Lightweight Leonardo Rubalcava (6-0, 2 KOs) defeated Giovanny Gonzalez (2-5, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision in a scheduled 6-round bout. Gonzalez was dropped in round two. Scorecards read 40-35 across the board.

Super Bantamweight George Navarro (9-2-1, 4 KOs) defeated MJ Bo (5-5-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision in a scheduled 6-round bout. Scorecards read 59-55, and 58-56 twice.

Lightweight Eric Mondragon (9-1-1, 4 KOs) defeated Jenel Lausa (11-3-1, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision in a scheduled 6-round bout. Lausa was down in round two. Scorecards read 60-53 across the board.

Super bantamweight Saul Gomez (3-0, 3 KOs) defeated Peter Henry Acosta (0-1) by knockout in the 4th round of a scheduled 4-round bout. Time was 11 seconds into the final round.