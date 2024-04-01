Split-T fighters go 7-0 over final weekend in March

Split-T Management fighters were a perfect seven-for-seven over two cards this past weekend.

Friday night on the Overtime Boxing series in Atlanta in a battle of undefeated lightweight, Haven Brady Jr. stopped Waldemar Carril in round six of their eight-round bout.

In round five, Brady dropped Carril with a perfect overhand chopping right hand. Later in the round, Brady was deducted a point for hitting behind the head. In round six, Brady landed a hard combination on the ropes and the fight was stopped at 1:59.

Brady, 132.6 lbs of Albany, GA is 12-0 with five knockouts. Carril, 133 lbs of Puerto Rico is 8-1.

Giovanni Marquez dominated former world title challenger Jayson Velez and won a six-round unanimous decision on a junior welterweight bout.

Marquez, 142 1/4 lbs of Houston won by scores of 60-54 and is now 9-0. Velez, 142 1/4 lbs over Puerto Rico is 30-14-1.

Oshae Jones remained undefeated with a five-round beatdown over Sonya Dreiling in a scheduled eight-round junior middleweight bout.

In rounds two and three, Jones battered Dreiling to the point where Dreiling started to bleed from her face.

Finally in round five the bout was halted as Dreiling was taking a large amount of punishment.

Jones, 153 3/4 lbs of Toledo, OH is 6-0 with two knockouts. Dreiling of Greely, CO is 6-5.

In a battle of undefeated super middleweights, Donte Layne stopped DeShaun Mitchell in the opening round of their four-round bout.

In round one, Layne dropped Mitchell as he hurt him with a right to the top of the head. Layne scored a second knockdown with a hard flurry. Mitchell was unsteady and got dropped again after eating a series of rights and lefts and the fight was stopped at 2:43.

Layne, 168 lbs of Elmont, NY is 2-0 with two knockouts. Mitchell, 167 3/4 lbs of Independence, MS is 2-1.

Saturday night at Harrahs Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack, three more Split-T Fighters continued their upswing towards contendership.

Saturday night in Chester, PA, Greg Outlaw stopped Rondale Hubbert in round three of their scheduled eight-round bout that headlined at Harrahs Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack.

Outlaw dropped Hubbert four times and the bout was stopped at 2:31.

Outlaw of Bowie, MD is now 14-2 with eight knockouts. Hubbert of Duluth, Minnesota is 16-29-3.

LeAnna Cruz continued to climb towards a world title shot as he took a six-round unanimous decision over Josefina Vegas in a super flyweight bout.

Cruz of Allentown, PA won by scores of 60-53 on all cards to raise her record to 9-0. Vega of Quito, Ecuador is 9-9.

Trinidad Vargas remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over Robin Ellis in a super flyweight bout.

Vargas of Grand Prairie, Texas won by scores of 60-54 twice and 59-55 and is now 5-0. Ellis of Hempstead, NY is 6-3-2.