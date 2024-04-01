Richie Rivera vs Matthew Obinna undercard confirmed

Star Boxing has put together a packed undercard that will feature some of the top undefeated prospects in the country on Saturday, April 6th at The Mohegan Sun Arena.

Undefeated super bantamweight’s will appear in the eight-round co-feature as Star Boxing’s Rajon Chance (8-0-1, 6 KOs) battles Travon Lawson (5-0, 3 KOs).

Chance of East Orange, New Jersey began to open eyes atter defeating previously undefeated Elon DeJesus. In his last bout, the 23 year-old stopped 34-fight veteran Martin Diaz in the opening round on March 4, 2023 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Lawson from the championship city of Tuscaloosa, Alabama has already defeated two undefeated foes which includes the highly regarded Angel Barrientes. In his last bout, Lawson took a four-round unanimous decision over Brendei Graham on February 27, 2021 in Atlanta,

Also seeing action is Star Boxing’s undefeated junior welterweight Ryan O’Rourke from Dublin, Ireland battling Joshua David Rivera in a six-round bout.

The 24 year-old O’Rourke won his first seven bouts in Europe and has made a great impression since campaigning in the United States. O’Rourke has won three consecutive starts on American soil which has been highlighted by a unanimous decision over Faydal Razkallah. O’Rourke is coming off a seventh round stoppage over Dashaun Johns on May 13, 2023 in Huntington, New York. Joshua David Rivera of La Mesa, California is 8-4 with three knockouts.

Undefeated middleweight Sharif Rahman fights Kijonti Davis in a six-round bout.

Rahman, who is the son of former Heavyweight Champion of the World Hasim Rahman, has a record of 7-0 with four knockouts. Davis is 1-3 with one knockouts.

Other scheduled fights: Jacob Marrero (5-0, 4 KOs) of Bridgeport, CT. takes on Arveontae Dukes (2-0) of Bronx, NY, in a battle of undefeated junior welterweights; NYC Fireman Louis Maietta (3-4-2) form Bronx, NY fighting Erick Alves (0-2) from Boston in a super middleweight; Also seeing action will be super lightweight Oscar Bonilla (10-3-2, 1 KO) of Bridgeport, CT. and cruiserweight Demek Edmonds (8-0, 7 KOs) of Worcester, Mass.

Those bouts will support the previously announced 10-round light heavyweight main event featuring Richie Rivera (25-2, 19 KOs) of East Hartford, CT and Matthew Obinna (23-0, 23 KOs) of Lagos, Nigeria.

Tickets to “Slugfest at the Sun” are on sale now at StarBoxing.com and start at just $40. The night of fights will feature a fantastic card, including some of the best talent in the area.