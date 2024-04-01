Boxing News: Ontario results / Red Owl Box Fest returns April 5

Middleweight Ryan Young (16-5, 11 KOs) of Oakville, ON upset fellow Canadian and previously unbeaten Antonio Napolitano (8-1-1, 4 KOs) of St. Catharines ON by ten round majority decision.

Young claimed the NCC Canadian middleweight title. The site of the event was the Hamilton Convention Centre, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

“The crowd was electric with another sell out event,” said promoter Dan Otter of Three Lions Promotions (TLP). “Although a few fights didn’t go our way, they were matched perfectly giving the fans exactly what they deserve. We will be announcing our next show in the days to come.”

Rounding out the undercard:

Mate Rudan TKO3 John Michael White

Carolyn Redmond UD6 Claudia Lopez

Leonel Castanon TKO5 Brett Beaton

Dylan Taylor win by KO1 Fernando bravo

Meilyn Martinez TKO3 Soledad Macedo

Red Owl

Red Owl Boxing will return with the latest edition of BOX FEST a week from today, streaming live on DAZN globally in more than 200 territories and regions from the state-of-the-art “Owl’s Nest” in Houston.

BOX FEST VIII will feature four fights on the main card live on DAZN, which will be headlined by a ten-round super lightweight fight between undefeated Ernesto Mercado (13-0, 12 KOs) and veteran Deiner Berrio (22-4-1, 13 KOs). The co-main event pits Carlos Jackson (19-1, 12 KOs) against Alexis Bastar (18-2-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-round super bantamweight fight.

Also on the main card is undefeated Houston prospect Oscar Perez (8-0-2, 6 KOs) taking on Jeremiah Lewis Watts (3-1-1, 1 KO) in a six-round, 135-pound contest. Opening the main card will be unbeaten Adrian Serrano (2-0-1) against Luis Gerardo (1-2) in a four-round lightweight bout.

Red Owl Boxing owns and operates the state-of-the-art sports performance facility which features seating for more than 1,500 with a modern flare that includes VIP experiences and unique ringside seating. The “Owl’s Nest” is a full-service hospitality venue with high-end sound, lighting and screens for a premier in-arena experience. The venue is outfitted with cutting-edge production for seamless streaming and television presentations.

BOX FEST VIII Main Card on DAZN at 10 p.m EST/9 p.m. CST

Ernesto Mercado (13-0, 12 KOs) vs. Deiner Berrio (22-4-1, 13 KOs)

10-Round Main Event – 140 lbs.

Carlos Jackson (19-1, 12 KOs) vs. Alexis Bastar (18-2-1, 9 KOs)

8-Round Co-Main Event – 122 lbs.

Oscar Perez (8-0-2, 6 KOs) vs. Jeremiah Lewis Watts (3-1-1, 1 KO)

6-Round Fight – 135 lbs.

Adrian Serrano (2-0-1) vs. Luis Gerardo (1-2)

4-Round Fight – 135 lbs.

VIP experience packages and general admission tickets are now available.