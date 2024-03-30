Super lightweight Kurt Scoby back in action April 19

Undefeated super lightweight slugger Kurt Scoby (13-0, 11 KOs) is ready to make his highly anticipated return to the ring at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 19, 2024. Scoby will be facing off against Dakota Linger (13-6-3, 9 KOs) of Buckhannon, West Virginia, in a scheduled 8-round main event bout.

This fight, promoted by OTX (Overtime Boxing), will be televised live on DAZN, giving fans across the globe the opportunity to witness Scoby’s impressive power and skills.

Training in the gritty depths of Brooklyn’s infamous Gleason’s Boxing Gym, Scoby’s grinding away, fine-tuning his craft with the seasoned wisdom of trainers Don Saxby and Leon “Cat” Taylor. Coming up strong in the tough New York boxing scene, Scoby’s known as a real fighter, one who can end sparring with one punch. He’s rapidly becoming boxing’s next fresh face in NYC.

Kurt Scoby, who tends to keep his words short and to the point, sums up his feelings about his reputation and training regimen saying, ““I’ll never be satisfied!”

Co-managers Brandon Stump and Daniel Gonzalez, alongside the seasoned promoter Lou DiBella, believe Scoby has every attribute to become something special in the ring. With their combined efforts, they have confidence that they will strategically guide Scoby’s journey to the top of the boxing world. Here is what they had to say.

“Kurt Scoby has been making a lot of noise training in New York, everyone is talking about him,” stated Scoby’s co-manager Brandon Stump, President of CTB Athletics. “Everyone watching live in Atlanta or on DAZN is going to see his explosiveness. There is no doubt in my mind that Scooby will become the face of boxing in New York City, it’s just a matter of time.”

“Kurt Scoby is a world class athlete with world class discipline and world class talent,” said Scoby’s co-manager Daniel Gonzalez. “2024 is going to be an amazing year for him and for OTX Boxing. There is no doubt in my mind that he will move from being a prospect to being a real contender in the loaded super lightweight division.

“Kurt Scoby is one of the best prospects in boxing right now at 140 pounds,” said renowned boxing promoter, Lou Dibella, from NYC. “He’s also an explosive puncher. He had a stellar 2023 and will begin 2024 back on Overtime in a tough contest, on April 19, against an upset-minded Dakota Linger. A win here helps push Scooby further up the world ratings.”