Mike Tyson wheeled out for Evander Holyfield-style execution

Concerns are rife over Mike Tyson accepting a fight against an opponent 31 years his junior after similar happened to rival Evander Holyfield.

Tyson agreed to face Jake Paul on July 20 in a Netflix event that will be available to over a quarter of a billion subscribers. However, an official announcement is yet to be made as continued guesses over what the rules might be are doing the rounds on social media.

Stipulations like a winner can only be declared if there’s a knockout have only heightened the alarm as Tyson heads into the fight on the back on his 58th birthday.

Mike Tyson faces Evander Holyfield fate.

‘Iron’ Mike will be the same age as Holyfield when he made an unfortunate return to the ring against Vitor Belfort in 2021. In that case, though Belfort was 44 and past his best, the former UFC star still wiped the floor with “The Real Deal” on the night.

Holyfield couldn’t move around the ring anything like he used to. His motor skills were clearly diminished as the worst was yet to come. Once Belfort landed solid shots, it was evident Holyfield’s punch resistance was non-existent. This was solely due to age and nothing else, as Holyfield looked in tremendous shape.

The same can be said about Tyson. At 57, he’s the picture of health and looks like he’s been sculpted by Greek artists. His ten-second training videos are on point, too, despite questions over the validity of using them to promote a fight that could be anywhere between two and three minutes per round.

Aged body

As Holyfield knew, Tyson would find even two minutes to be more like five minutes at his age, especially after being out of the ring for another four years. His last fight with Roy Jones Jr., an exhibition in 2020, saw both former legends clinching far longer than exchanging throughout the sessions.

The event, which ended in a draw, wasn’t a great advert for overaged boxing in any sense of the word. Hence, there haven’t been any other high-profile bouts of that nature since.

Paul, who will oppose Tyson on the night, has been criticized for even offering Tyson the chance to face him. At 27, Paul is at the peak of his physical shape, and even that should be enough for him to cause significant damage if he’s allowed to throw full-blooded shots at the nearly 60-year-old former heavyweight champion.

Netflix gamble

The Holyfield beatdown by Belfort, which lasted a mere 69 seconds and saw the two-weight world ruler wobbled by the first jab thrown, is a stark warning to Mike Tyson. At his age, you cannot gamble with your future.

Having some agreement in the contract that Paul cannot go one hundred percent or that the pair should play around and see out the fight to the finish is really the only hope either has of coming out of this with any dignity.

The problem is that viewers will only be tuning in to see if either can score the knockout.

Furthermore, if “The Baddest Man on the Planet” avoided a Hoylyfield-style execution and left the ring with his pre-fight nickname, maybe the paycheck would have been worth it.

Read all articles and learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.