Thomas LaManna to face Johan Gonzalez on June 8 at Bally’s AC

South Jersey’s own Thomas LaManna faces Johan Gonzalez in the main event of a twelve-round bout on Saturday, June 8 at Bally’s Atlantic City.

This World Championship Boxing Event is being promoted by Main Events in association with LaManna’s Rising Star Promotions. Ticket info will be released soon.

“I am definitely excited to fight in another world title fight I was down and out after the first try but now I’m back in the mix fighting for the WBA Gold against a very experienced opponent from Venezuela,” said LaManna.

“Gonzalez rated at 154 and despite coming up to 160, he’s explosive and powerful and has a master trainer in Ismael Salas and this would be my first win against him. I made my pro debut at Bally’s and now I’m going to be fighting for a world title there and being able to accomplish both that would be amazing. Atlantic City is my backyard, so it is going to be fire that night, and on that night and I don’t think there will be anyone that can beat me.

“Working with Main Events is a real honor,” continued LaManna. “We’ve been talking about a fight like this for months, almost a year. Thankfully Main Events can see my mission and they can see my drive between fighting and promoting and I’m glad they got behind mean they are taking a chance with me and I’m looking forward to continuing with them in the future.”

“I admire Thomas for the way he has taken charge of his career and become a successful promoter in his own right,” said Kathy Duva. “Now that he has an opportunity to challenge for the world title, Main Events is happy to step in and help so LaManna can focus exclusively on preparing for the biggest fight of his career. Main Events has a long history promoting boxing in Atlantic City. And a great deal of those fights were promoted in association with Bally’s. We are looking forward to a great promotion.”

“The dream for any boxer is to become a champion, so I am very happy for this opportunity,” said Johan. “LaManna has a lot experience and very well-known boxer in the business and that means I need to work harder to get the win. This is boxing and nothing is easy in this sport. Atlantic City is like his home, a knockout could come, but for sure we will have a great camp, training to get the W, by decision or by KO. Atlantic City is place with good boxing history, now is time to write my own.”

“Bally’s Atlantic City is thrilled for the return of boxing. We look forward to hosting this thrilling event and providing memorable experiences for boxing enthusiasts and our guests,” said Michael Monty, General Manager at Bally’s Atlantic City.

Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (37-5, 16 KOs) born and raised in Millville, NJ, just down the road from Atlantic City, is on a seven fight win streak that propelled him onto the world stage. He is undefeated in Atlantic City, 21 wins, no losses and one draw overall and seven wins with no losses at Bally’s.

He made his professional debut in 2011 and has an impressive collection of belts, including the New Jersey State Welterweight Title, World Boxing Council (WBC) FECARBOX title, WBA Fedecentro title, WBA Fedecaribe title and the WBA Fedalatin title. He has won two titles in AC and made two successful defenses. His string of seven wins began after his 2021 world title fight defeat to Erislandy Lara.

Johan Gonzalez (34-2, 33 KOs) is a Venezuelan fighting out of Las Vegas, NV and has knocked out all but three of his thirty-six opponents. The thirty-two-year-old made his pro debut in June of 2017 and fought ten times in the first 5 months and one day of his career. He the had ten more bouts in 2018. He became Venezuelan Welterweight Champion and IBA Intercontinental Champion in 2018.

In 2021, Johan won the WBA Fedalatin welterweight title in March and eight months later the WBA Fedalatin super welterweight title. In 2022 he collected the NABA Super Welterweight title with a knockout win in Panama City. His first thirty-three of his career fights took place in either Venezuela or Panama – and those three were in his last four fights.