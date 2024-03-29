Kareem Hackett defends WBA ranking title this Saturday on DAZN

Toronto’s undefeated World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental Light Heavyweight Champion Kareem “Supreme” Hackett (12-0, 6 KOs) will make his first title defense March 30th against Rowdy Legend Montgomery (10-5-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-pound match on a Golden Boy Promotions card headlined by the WBA Cruiserweight World title fight between defending champion Arsen Goulimarian and Hackett’s stablemate, former world super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez.

All the action will be streamed live on DAZN from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

WBA No. 13 world-rated Hackett captured his crown last September 20th in Plant City, Florida, when he dominated 4-1 favorite and previously undefeated Clay Waterman (11-0, 8 KOs) en route to a 10-round unanimous decision, in which he won all 10 rounds on two of the judges’’ scorecards and nine on the other judge’s.

“I would have liked to fight sooner but that’s the way this business goes,” Hackett said. “It’s harder to get fights after winning my title than it was. A lot of good has happened since my last fight. I understand. I have a title and I’m world ranked. I have a clearer path towards a world title shot. I appreciate any opportunity to get in the ring.

“I’m getting more respect since I displayed my skills on ProBox.TV. (Announcers) Juan Manual Marguez, Paulie Malignaggi and Chris Algieri gave me a lot of props and that’s been very validating.”

Hackett has gained invaluable experience sparring world champions such as “Zurdo” Ramirez, Dmitry Bivol, Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin, Sergio Mora, Mathew Macklin and David Benavidez.

Hackett has already established firsts by a Toronto boxer in terms of fighting on a Golden Boy Promotions card and becoming WBA Inter-Continental Light Heavyweight title holder.

“I’m a trailblazer for Toronto boxing,” promotional free agent Hackett explained with great pride. “I want to bring the first world title home, for sure, and one day the undisputed and unified titles, too, Toronto is a big city with a lot of natural talent, but I don’t know why boxing hasn’t thrived there.”

Hackett is trained by fast-rising Julian Chua at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood (CA) and managed by 3 Point Management (3 PM).

“(Dmitry) Bivol is at the head of the light heavyweight division, and I know he’s a strong guy,” Hackett noted. “We’ve changed some things since my last fight with the end in mind. We’ve tripled down, strength-wise, for when we run into him. That’s the main change. I feel that I’m the most agile fighter in our division and I’m working on getting stronger to match my skills and ring IQ.”

In 2024, Hackett wants to add hardware and fight a top-10 ranked opponent but, at least for now, he’s happy to be in his fight with Montgomery in his second home, Los Angeles.

“I love that this fight is in LA,” Hackett concluded. “I’m comfortable in Los Angeles. I feel at home here and fighting in other places in California. I’m also excited to be fighting on a card headlined by one of my closest friends in boxing (Zurdo).”