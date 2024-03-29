Franchón Crews-Dezurn to appear at Box Fan Expo

Current WBC world champion, WBA interim champion and first female undisputed super middleweight world champion Franchón Crews-Dezurn has confirmed that she will appear at the Seventh Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday May 4, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Expo will also coincide with the mega fight between Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia, that will take place later that evening at the T-Mobile Arena.

Franchón will hold a Meet & Greet with her fans at her booth during the fan event held over the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, Canelo vs. Jacobs and Canelo vs. GGG III.

Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry. The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States.

Franchón will make her third appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and memorabilia. Franchón will also have merchandise to sell for fans to enjoy. Boxing fans will also have an opportunity to take pictures with this boxing star also known as the “The Heavy Hitting Diva”. Follow Franchón Crews-Dezurn @thehhdiva

Franchón joins Roy Jones Jr., Erik Morales, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Juan Manuel Marquez, Michael Spinks, Claressa Shields and Marco Antonio Barrera as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with more Boxing stars to be announced.

About Franchón Crews-Dezurn

Historic sports figure Franchón Crews-Dezurn, is a former contestant on American Idol, 12-year member of Team USA, 15X National Champion, 5X Pan Am Gold medalist, 2X Olympic alternate and 2X world medalist.

Franchón is the first US woman to qualify for the Pan American Games and one of three US women to compete in the event.

The Heavy Hitting Diva is a current world champion and the first female undisputed super middleweight champion, winning the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine championship belts.

Outside the ring, Franchón is a fashion designer that has designed clothing and boxing apparel that was featured on HBO, Showtime, DAZN and ESPN, dressing pro contender Glenn Dezurn Jr, fellow world champions Claressa Shields, Marlen Esparza and Issac Dogboe.

This year, Franchón debuted “Secret Place Fashion Experience” in New York during NYFW 2024 to rave reviews. Franchón has achieved all of these great accomplishments while having her debut single “Secret Place” charting in the Top 10 on dance charts in the United Kingdom (UK).

Renaissance Woman Franchón is a professional singer, songwriter, public speaker, designer and college graduate. Truly an extraordinary woman in the world of sports and entertainment. She advocates for better health, women’s empowerment, equality pay in sport and entrepreneurship.

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available at Eventbrite.