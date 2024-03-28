Tim Tszyu aims to shine under bright Las Vegas lights

WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu aims to shine on the biggest stage of all under the bright light of the Las Vegas strip.

The formidable Australian takes on a replacement foe following the withdrawal of Keith Thurman and could have his hands full against the rangy Sebastian Fundora.

Tszyu looked in his element as he took in the surroundings of the MGM Grand lobby during fight week. He then took to the ring near TAP Bar and Grill and spoke to the media with glowing confidence.

Tim Tszyu ready for Fundora

“It’s time to become a global star now and take another continent. I feel at home. This is where I belong. Looking at all these posters, this is where I’ve always dreamed of being. I feel at peace,” said Tszyu.

“I live by that word. Never retreat. I fear no one. I will go into any fight. It doesn’t matter. Two week notice, twelve days, tall guy, whoever they put in front of me, I just have to adapt, change and take over.

“With another world title on the line, it’s another opportunity for greatness. In the record books, we’d be the second unified family in the world to ever be in this position, so there’s so much on the line for me. There’s so much at stake. It’s just a wonderful time to be alive.”

Compatriot

On sharing the card with a fellow Aussie, Tszyu added: “It’s great that both Zerafa and I are coming in and going for world titles. It’s a good time for Aussie boxing. Right now, it’s hot, red hot.”

Asked for a prediction on how the fight will end, Tszyu concluded: “The only way to win is convincing. It’s what I’ve always done. It’s going down one way, KO.

“This will be a classic. When we talk about classics, I hope it will be one of those fights replayed forever.”

Tickets for the live event, which TGB Promotions promote, are available now through AXS.com. The main event is promoted in association with No Limit Boxing.

Read all articles by WBN and learn more about an experienced and trusted source in the sport.

Follow World Boxing on X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.