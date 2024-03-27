Subriel Matias to battle Liam Paro in June 15 homecoming

Subriel Matías makes a homecoming return to Puerto Rico when he defends his IBF World Jr. Welterweight title against Liam Paro at the Coliseo Juan Aubín Cruz Abreu in Manatí on Saturday June 15, live worldwide on DAZN.

Matías (20-1 20 KOs) landed the vacant IBF Jr. Welterweight title last February, forcing Jeremias Ponce to retire after five rounds of their clash in Minnesota, and successfully defended his title against mandatory challenger Shohjahon Ergashev in November, forcing another retirement, this time after six rounds in Las Vegas, continuing his incredible record of finishing all of his victories inside the distance.

The 31 year old puts the title on the line for the second time in a hotly anticipated clash that marks his return to fighting in his homeland for the first time since November 2019, a 12th fight at home and the most important so far for the fearsome puncher who is eager to put on a show and move towards unification battles.

“I am super excited to be able to be in front of my people defending the title that we had such a hard time getting,” said Matías. “The mentality will always be the same and in front of my people I don’t even have to say it, they know me. The Pride of Maternillo.”

Paro (24-0 15 KOs) is looking to spoil the party and the Australian challenger has no fear in entering enemy territory to do so in his first World title fight. The 27 year old was at his spiteful best in his last outing, flooring Montana Love twice in a six-round bludgeoning in San Francisco in December.

The unbeaten southpaw was previously ruled out of a first World title fight with Regis Prograis through injury, but now lands the chance to rip the title from one of the most feared champions in the sport, and Paro is champing at the bit for his opportunity.

“I’ve waited my whole life for this opportunity,” said Paro. “Fighter’s fight and I can’t wait to fight the boogeyman in his backyard.”

June 15 represents Matchroom’s first event in Puerto Rico, and it’s the first fight with Matías after he signed a co-promotional deal with Matchroom and Fresh Productions.

“Puerto Rico is preparing for a world-class event with the expected second defense of champion Subriel Matias,” said Juan Orengo, Fresh Productions. “We expect a night full of action and excitement for boxing fans. I thank the Mayor of Manatí, Honorable José Sanchez for his commitment and collaboration to make this event at the home of the Osos de Manatí.”

“The celebration of this important event headed by Subriel Matias in our city’s coliseum not only highlights local talent, but also has a significant impact on our economy and tourism,” said Mayor of Manatí, Honorable José Sanchez.

“Sporting events of this magnitude attract visitors from all over which boost the economic activity of our city through spending on lodging, gastronomy, transportation and other related activities. In addition, by highlighting Manatí as a destination for high-caliber sporting events, we are strengthening our position in the tourism sector and promoting long-term economic growth.

“We are excited to see the benefits this event will bring to our city, both in terms of sporting prestige and economic development, and we look forward to welcoming the fans who will come to enjoy this exciting event in our coliseum.

“I am so excited to be bringing Subriel back home for his second World title defense,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “It’s an honor for Matchroom to be heading to Puerto Rico for the first time and there’s no doubt that Subriel and Liam will produce an epic battle to mark the occasion.

“We want to thank the Mayor of Manatí, Honorable José Sanchez and his office for working with us to make this happen, and we promise to deliver a night to remember on June 15.”