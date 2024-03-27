Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez returns May 11 in Mexico

Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez makes his return to the ring against Daniel Lugo at Palenque de la Féria National de San Marcos in Aguascalientes, Mexico on Saturday May 11, live worldwide on DAZN, with Erika Cruz defending her WBA World Super-Bantamweight title against Nazarena Romero.

Hernandez (34-2 31 KOs) was part of one of the fights of the year in October when he took on O’Shaquie Foster for the WBC World Super-Featherweight title, falling agonizingly short in Cancun after an incredible 11thround led to a final round stoppage win for defending champion Foster, with Hernandez ahead on the cards.

The 26 year old will be determined to return to winning ways as he plots a path towards another shot at World honors, but Lugo (27-2-1 18 KOs) has his own plans to gatecrash the party at 130lbs, and facing Rocky in an all-Mexican battle over 12 rounds live on DAZN represents the biggest night of the 29 year old’s career.

“People have been counting me out since my loss,” said Hernandez. “On May 11, I will make a statement – ‘Rocky Never Left’.”

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God, Matchroom, Paco Damián and my team for another amazing opportunity,” said Lugo. “We are back in the gym working hard and preparing for war. Rocky Hernandez is one of the best fighters in my division, however, I am up for the challenge.

“I know the importance of this fight, a win over Rocky Hernandez will open up many great opportunities. For all the boxing fans that will be watching on DAZN, we will give you a Mexican war.”

The co-feature of the night sees Cruz defend her WBA strap for the first time against mandatory challenger Romero.

Cruz (17-2 3 KOs) became a two-weight World ruler by taking the title from Mayerlin Rivas in November, outworking the champion in Los Angeles to claim the crown via majority decision. Cruz previously held the WBA belt at Featherweight before taking on Puerto Rican star Amanda Serrano in an epic undisputed battle in New York in February 2023, with Serrano coming out on top in a memorable clash.

‘Dinamita’ is excited to be getting back into action and putting her belt on the line, and intends to put the rest of the champions at Super-Bantamweight on notice.

“I’m stepping into the ring not just to defend my title, but to conquer,” said Cruz. “Romero may be the mandatory opponent, but my sights are set on bigger dreams. Yamileth Mercado, Ellie Scotney, Segolene Lefebvre – I’m coming for all the belts. Romero won’t be the one to stand in the way of my destiny. Viva Mexico!”

Romero (13-0-1 7 KOs) gets a second crack at a title that looked well within her grasp at the halfway stage of her clash with former champion Rivas in June. The Argentine welcomed Rivas to Buenos Aires and floored the champion in the third round before an accidental headclash led to a nasty cut above Romero’s left eye, and the fight was ruled a technical draw.

The 29 year old gets the chance to get her hands on the title once again, and travels to Mexico to spoil Cruz’s plans.

“I think my time has come,” said Romero. “In my life nothing was, is, or will be easy. I was born for this, and I feel like the best of all. I prepare like a champion; I think like a champion, and I need to live like a champion.”

“Our Mexico shows have been a revelation and this promises to be no exception,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “The championship rounds that Rocky and O’Shaquie served up in October were sensational. Rocky has not gone away to feel sorry for himself, he’s redoubled his efforts and is more determined than ever to reach the very top, starting with an all-Mexican war against Lugo on May 11.

“I can’t wait for the clash between Erika and Nazarena, which promises to be so explosive. Erika guarantees excitement every time she steps through the ropes and Nazarena will be desperate to get her hands on the title at the second attempt; all the ingredients are there for a classic.”

An announcement on ticket on-sale dates will be made soon.