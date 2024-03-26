Marc Castro discusses April 6 Las Vegas clash

Marc Castro told Matchroom’s ‘Flash Knockdown’ podcast that he has a spring in his step in training today after being told he will fight for his first title when he takes on Abraham Montoya for the WBC Continental Americas Super-Featherweight title at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday April 6, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Castro (11-0 8 KOs) recorded another stoppage win in his first ten round clash in November in Los Angeles, only needing seven of the scheduled ten to get Gonzalo Fuenalida out of there. The Fresno talent and former amateur stud has impressed in the paid ranks since making his pro debut in December 2020 in San Antonio but acknowledged on the podcast that taking on Montoya (22-5-1 14 KOs) represents a significant step-up – but feels that’s how it should be if you want to win belts.

“It’s amazing to be fighting for my first title and the green and gold is my favorite belt,” said Castro. “The WBC is a great program, I won their amateur title back in the day, so I am really excited. I know I have to go out and earn it and it’s not going to be easy, but nothing in this world is easy or given to me. This is a big step for big things ahead.

“My team, Matchroom and my manager Keith Connolly all feel like I am ready for this. We’re moving as a unit and that’s the most important thing to me. Once you know that it’s officially for the title, it’s different. I don’t want to say it’s extra motivation because I treat this like a job, I am here to do my job. Sometimes you don’t want to go to work but at the end of the day you get it done and that’s how I look at it.

“It’s most definitely my toughest test. I know he has been in there with some great boxers at Super-Featherweight, he has a win over Lopez the current champion, so he has a great resume and he’s never been stopped. I am always thinking about the best-case scenario which is the KO and that’s what we train for, but at the end of the day we’re training for the ten rounds, and I know that he’s coming to fight.

“I feel most comfortable at Super-Featherweight. Trying to figure out the weights was a bit of an issue, but now we’ve got that sorted we’ll be rocking and rolling. I can be at peak condition at 130lbs, fast and strong, with a lot of agility.

“I’ve been training since the last fight. I’ve just been keeping ready for whenever Matchroom could get me out and that’s April 6 so you will see the improvements in me.

“Las Vegas is so special, I always get my fans spending their hard-earned money to come and watch me fight, that means the world to me, seeing them coming together for every fight. My support is growing tremendously, it makes me really happy.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself from training, in the ring, out of the ring and my public image, all of that. The main thing I’ve learned is treating every day like a regular day, trying to make the most of every day and keep everything the same so once fight night comes, it’s just another day at the office, and that includes keeping my circle small.”

Castro takes on Montoya on a stacked card in Las Vegas which is topped by a double-header featuring two more of Matchroom’s hottest young fighters as Richardson Hitchins takes on Gustavo Lemos in a final eliminator for the IBF World Jr. Welterweight title and Diego Pacheco faces Shawn McCalman for the WBO International and USWBC Super-Middleweight titles.