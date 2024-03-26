Broadway Boxing debuts in Philly on April 18

On Thursday, April 18, DiBella Entertainment’s acclaimed Broadway Boxing will make its debut in Philadelphia, PA, at the 2300 Arena.

The 121st edition of the longest-running grassroots boxing series will be headlined by heavyweight contender “Gentleman” George Arias squaring off against the undefeated Skylar Lacy.

“I’ve wanted to bring Broadway Boxing to Philadelphia for a long time and I’m thrilled to debut the series at the 2300 Arena, where I know we will have a raucous, passionate crowd,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment.

“The heavyweight division remains in flux and is ripe with opportunities to break through. This card will feature two exciting and meaningful heavyweight clashes with contender George Arias making his ring return against an undefeated Skylar Lacy and rising undefeated prospect Roney Hines taking on his toughest assignment in the crafty and experienced Robert Hall Jr.

“Also, several popular Philadelphia prospects will populate the card, including the hard-hitting, superbly talented Tahmir Smalls as well as Erron Peterson and Romuel Cruz, both undefeated and under the guidance of boxing sage Breadman Edwards. Kestna Davis, a fighter advised by Lennox Lewis, and unbeaten female featherweight contender Tiara Brown will also compete.”

Dominican George Arias (18-1, 7 KOs), a New York Golden Gloves champion based out of The Bronx, NY, will face his ninth undefeated adversary when he meets Skylar Lacy (8-0-1, 6 KOs), of Indianapolis, IN, in the eight-round main event.

Arias is coming off of a spirited battle against top-rated Jared Anderson last year. The six-foot-tall Arias will be giving up a significant height advantage to Lacy at six-foot-seven, though, he has shown he is very capable of dismantling a much taller foe.

In December 2021, Arias upset the previously undefeated six-foot-six Cassius Chaney on points, outboxing him with fast hands and deft footwork. Lacy is coming off of a second-round stoppage victory against Hector Coronado on March 16 in Mexico.

“I am excited to get back in the ring. I’ve always believed that, as a fighter, one should be able to take risk and dare to be great. My last performance against Jared Anderson was exactly what I needed to understand that more is required of me,” said Arias.

“I have been working tirelessly in the gym to perfect my flaws and my style. I am very thankful to my promoter, Lou DiBella, for believing in me and allowing me to develop. I can’t wait to begin a new chapter as a more mature and disciplined fighter on his way to becoming the first Dominican heavyweight champion of the world.”

The card will also feature a high-powered heavyweight clash between Cleveland’s Roney Hines and Johnson City, TN, native Robert Hall Jr., scheduled for eight rounds. The fight is a step-up for Hines (13-0-1, 8 KOs), who trains with veteran trainer Eric Brown in Los Angeles and is co-managed by Robert Diaz and Sheer Sports.

He is coming off of a unanimous decision win against Jonathan Gruber last November. The 28-year-old Hines had an extensive amateur career that included over 90 fights and a win at the National Golden Gloves, before making his professional debut in July 2018. Hall Jr. (14-2, 11 KOs), a former WBC USNBC titlist, last entered the ring in September, when he faced contender Jerry Forrest, losing a unanimous decision over eight rounds.

“I’m going to show out,” said Hines of the contest. “I’m not worried about who’s in front of me. They have to deal with me. I was born to fight. You get up and brush your teeth, I get up and box. I just want to be the best.”

Undefeated 24-year-old Philadelphia welterweight Tahmir Smalls (11-0, 8 KOs) will take on Ezequiel Victor Fernandez (29-7-1, 3 KO’s), of San Juan, Argentina, in an eight-round bout. Smalls is a familiar face at the 2300 Arena, having previously fought there five times.

With his father, Lawrence Smalls, as his trainer and a former amateur boxer himself, Tahmir has been around the sweet science all of his life and began competing at the age of eight. After winning the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves tournament, Smalls turned pro in September 2019. He trains out of Philly’s Next Champ boxing gym, also known as Bozy’s Dungeon, where Derrick “Bozy” Ennis trains his son, IBF welterweight world champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis.

Two unbeaten prospects trained by Stephen “Breadman” Edwards out of James Shuler Memorial Gym in West Philadelphia will appear on the undercard in separate bouts. Six-foot-tall middleweight southpaw Erron “JYD” Peterson (5-0-1, 4 KOs) was an All-City linebacker in high school before turning his full attention to boxing at the age of 21.

Following a brief-but-successful amateur campaign, Peterson, managed by his father Salah, turned pro in July 2022. Junior featherweight Romuel “Cuco” Cruz (10-0-1, 4 KOs), promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions, was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, but moved to Philadelphia, PA, as a toddler. He began boxing as a teenager and has been under Edwards’ tutelage since his pro debut in December 2017.

Jamaican super welterweight southpaw Kestna “Hardball” Davis (5-0), based out of Vauxhall, NJ, will box in a four-round bout. He is advised by former undisputed heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Davis moved to the U.S. in 2018. Davis has been mentored by the former world champion since they met in July 2016 through the Lennox Lewis League of Champions Foundation.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Kestna in the ring. He’s been training hard after a while out, so it will be good to see how the work is paying off,” said Lewis.

Featherweight contender Tiara Brown (16-0, 11 KOs), of Lehigh Acres, FL, will compete in a six-round contest. Before moving back to Florida, where she was raised, to fully focus on her boxing career, Brown had been a police officer in Washington D.C., for nearly six years.

She was once honored as the Police Officer of the Year by the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. Brown will be fighting in the U.S. for the first time since 2019. She is coming off of a first-round stoppage victory against Angi Romero on February 17 in Colombia.

Tickets for Broadway Boxing are on sale now and can be purchased via www.2300arena.com or by calling (267) 273-0945. Tickets are priced at $150.00 for VIP Ringside, $125.00 Premium Ringside, $100 Ringside, $60 for General Admission seating and $45 for Standing Room Only. The 2300 Arena is located at 2300 S Swanson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148. Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:00 PM ET, with the first bout scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.