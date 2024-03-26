Avious Griffin returns April 19 on DAZN

Undefeated welterweight Avious “Tha Underdog” Griffin, hailing from the vibrant city of Chattanooga, Tennessee, is gearing up for the most significant bout of his career as he steps into the ring under the expert guidance of Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, Ring Magazine’s 2023 Trainer of the Year.

The event, promoted by OTX (Overtime Boxing), whose motto is “About That ACTION,” will be broadcast live internationally on DAZN.

The 8-round bout is scheduled for April 19, 2024, at the prestigious OTE Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. OTX promises an evening filled with great matchups and nonstop action.

Griffin, with an unblemished record of (13-0, 12 KOs), is about to face his first undefeated fighter to date in his televised debut. His adversary is the unbeaten slugger from Colombia, Jose Vargas Quintana (9-0, 7 KOs), who poses a daunting challenge that Griffin must overcome in the ring. This by far is the most dangerous opponent Griffin will be facing.

Fresh off his arrival in Omaha, Nebraska, where he’s putting the finishing touches on his training camp alongside the legendary “BoMac”, Griffin shares his thoughts on what promises to be his most thrilling bout yet as a professional boxer.

“Making my debut on DAZN is a fighter’s dream come true, but for me it’s just another fight. I been fighting my whole life, now more people get to witness it” said Griffin, who goes by the nickname “Tha Underdog” after dealing with immense adversity having been falsely incarcerated.

“It’s an honor to showcase my talent to the world, especially on an international platform with my new coach “Bo Mac” by my side. I can’t wait to give fans an unforgettable performance. I’m grateful for the opportunity Overtime and DAZN are giving me.”

“Avious is a special fighter, he has it all…skill, boxing IQ, speed, athleticism, charisma, and devastating power. I have no doubt he will rise to the occasion,” manager Brandon Stump, President of CTB Athletics, stated on Griffin’s upcoming fight.

“This fight against Quintana is the step up in competition you can surely expect to see moving forward and with BoMac in his corner, I believe we’re on the cusp of witnessing something truly special for many years to come.”