Denzel Whitley remains unbeaten with early stoppage victory

Undefeated prospect Dennzel “Double Impact” Whitley (14-0, 8 KOs) remained undefeated, winning last Saturday night’s “Pandemonium at The Palladium 3” main event with a second-round stoppage of late replacement Joe Wilson, Jr. (3-7, 0 KOs).

“Pandemonium at the Palladium 3,” presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), was streamed on www.BXNGTV.com live from the famed Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Whitley dropped Wilson at the end of round one with a nifty one-two, but he managed to rise to beat the count. Wilson may have survived but it was only temporarily, as Whitley unloaded a perfect left hook that sent Wilson to the canvas. Referee Gene Del Bianco immediately stopped the fight without counting.

The 25-year-old Whitley, fighting out of Holyoke (MA), is the reigning Junior North American Boxing Federation (NABF), Massachusetts and United States Boxing Federation (USBF) welterweight champion.

The Sumpter brothers, fighting out of Pittsfield (MA), fought on the same card for the first time in 21 months. IBA Americas Super Middleweight Champion Steve “The Savage” Sumpter (9-0-1, 7 KOs) fought Antonio Louis “Tony The Beast” Hernandez (7-18-3, 4 KOs) to an eight-round majority draw in a non-title fight. Sumpter seemed to be loading up for one big punch during the first few rounds, but in the sixth round, southpaw Sumpter let his hands go, connecting on several occasions. Knowing the fight was close, Sumpter came out in the eighth round on the attack, belting Hernandez with some punishing punches, but he didn’t sustain the pressure, forcing the action only in spurts.

Sumpter’s older brother, heavyweight Quintin Sumpter (7-2, 4 KOs), out-punched a game, colorful Zach Calmus (1-1), of Gloucester (MA), in a bombs-away encounter for a four-round unanimous decision. Sumpter dropped the awkward Calmus with a left hook to the top of the head only seconds prior to the end of fourth and final round.

Springfield (MA) super featherweight Carlos “El Gallo” Gonzalez (11-0, 10 KOs), the new Massachusetts Champion, kept his undefeated record intact with another dominant performance, blasting Aldimar Silva (22-25, 14 KOs) from the opening bell until the end. Gonzalez hurt Silva with a shot and then jumped all over him, battering him in a neutral corner with 10-unanswered punches, the last forcing Silva to take a knee. Referee Gene Del Bianco counted to eight, but he didn’t like what he saw in the eyes of the former Brazilian Super Bantamweight Champion and stopped the fight. Gonzalez has stopped all but one of his 11 opponents as a pro fighter.

One of New England’s elite fighters, World Boxing Association’s (WBA) No. 14 rated super featherweight William “The Silent Assassin” Foster, III (16-1, 10 KOs), a 2-time New England Golden Gloves Champion and reigning WBA Fedecentro Champion, faced Lucas “El Pibe” Mignoni (14-6, 4 Kos), of Argentina. Fighting out of New Haven (CT), Foster dropped Mignoni with a vicious left hook to the body that dropped the Argentinian to his knees, and he was unable to beat the referee Del Bianco’s count.

The newest member of the CGP stable, Dorchester (MA) lightweight Jonathan de Pina (13-2, 6 KOs), knocked out Michael “Titan” Taylor (1-7) in the second round. De Pina, the 2018 New England Golden Gloves Champion, unloaded in the second after a feeling-out first round, trapping Taylor in a neutral corner and pounding him until referee Paul Casey waved off the fight.

Southpaw Jetter Burgos (8-1, 6 KOs), fighting out of the Bronx, outclassed super welterweight Linwood “Mr. Composure” Dozier (10-36-3, 5 KOs) in the opening fight of the evening, mixing in a steady diet of crisp combinations and powerful body shots en route to a six-round unanimous decision.