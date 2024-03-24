Lindolfo Delgado predicts entertaining fight with Carlos Sanchez

Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado is ready to enter the junior welterweight title picture.

Delgado will return in a 10-rounder against compatriot Carlos “El Tiburon” Sanchez on Friday, March 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Delgado-Sanchez will be featured on the undercard of the 12-round junior lightweight main event between former two-weight world champion Oscar Valdez and one-time world title challenger Liam Wilson.

In the co-feature, WBC/WBA/Ring Magazine champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada and WBO/IBF ruler Yokasta Valle will collide in a highly anticipated showdown for the undisputed minimumweight crown.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with No Limit Boxing

Delgado (19-0, 14 KOs) transitioned from prospect to contender in August 2022 with an upset decision win over then-unbeaten knockout artist Omar Aguilar. Delgado continued his momentum in 2023, with points victories over Clarence Booth in February and Jair Valtierra in August. He then blasted out Luis Hernandez in four rounds in November. The Booth and Valtierra fights took place at Desert Diamond Arena, where Delgado aims to shine once more. Sanchez (25-2, 19 KOs) is a former amateur standout from Mexico whose only setbacks have been to Pedro Campa and Steve Claggett. Sanchez, who used to train and spar with Delgado, heads into this assignment coming off a decision over Carlos Diaz in December.

Following a recent training session at Robert Garcia Boxing Academy, this is what Delgado had to say:

“Carlos Sanchez is a very good fighter. I’ve known him since we were kids because he would fight in the national Olympics as well. He’s a strong fighter. I remember a lot about him because we used to train together. And we used to spar together. The sparring was really good. It was always competitive. You never knew who would come out on top in our sparring. So, I think it’s going to be a really good fight.”

“I’ve been working on myself. Like in every fight, I always try to improve myself. I don’t focus too much on my opponents. I try to improve anything I feel that needs work. So I’m working on moving in the ring better, moving my waist, and connecting punches with more power and with more accuracy.”

“Fans can expect a really good fight like always. You’re going to see a Lindolfo Delgado who is very prepared and concentrated. We’re working very hard. And I want to look better in every fight, so if I looked good in my last fight, I’m going to look even better in this one!”