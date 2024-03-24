Heavyweight Tsotne Rogava retains 100% KO record

Toro Promotions’ train of promising heavyweight prospects – undefeated 2020 Ukraine Olympian Tsotne Rogava (6-0, 6 KOs), Alexander “The Great” Flores (19-4-1, 17 KOs) and Kingsley “The Black Lion” Ibeh (12-2-1, 10 KOs) – all won.

They turned in impressive knockout performances last night at LumColor Phoenix Center in Ontario, California. The event was co-promoted by Toro Promotions, Inc. and Fearless Boxing Promotions.

The 6’ 5”, 264-pound Rogava kept his undefeated pro record perfect with his sixth victory in six fights, all won by early knockouts. Born in Georgia, the fast-rising Rogava absolutely destroyed Antonio Brown (8-5, 8 KOs), dropping him three times in the opening round for his third straight first-round stoppage of an opponent.

A former Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer simply overpowered Brown, who also has knockout power based on his career record. Rogava has boxed a grand total of only eight rounds in his six pro fights, clearly dominating any opponent who has stepped in the ring with him, nobody getting through two complete rounds .

Flores rebounded from his 10-round unanimous decision loss to 15-1-1 Dante Stone this past January 4 in grand fashion, landing at will and closing the show in the third round against Josue Vargas (5-7-2, 2 KOs). Three of his other pro career losses have all been to world champions Luis Ortiz, Joseph Parker, and Charles Martin for the popular fighter from Rowland Heights, California,

Nigeria-native Ibeh, who lives in Phoenix, is a physically imposing specimen, standing 6’ 4” and tipping the scales at 299 pounds. Ibeh extended his win streak to seven with a first-round knockout of a game Derek Cardenas (9-12, 2 KOs). Ibeh, whose cousin is the infamous heavyweight Ike Ibeabuchi (20-0, 15 KOs), decked Cardenas twice in round one.

Complete Results of Toro Promotions’ fighters below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Tsotne Rogava (6-0, 6 KOs),

Marina del Rey, California by way of Ukraine and Georgia

WKO1

Antonio Brown (8-5, 8 KOs), Phoenix, AZ

Alexander Flores (19-4-1, 17 KOs), Rowland Heights, CA

WKO3

Josue Vargas (5-7-2, 2 KOs), Panorama City, CA

Kingsley Ibeh (12-2-1, 10 KOs), Phoenix, AZ by way of Nigeria

WKO1

Derek Cardenas (9-12, 2 KOs), Panorama City, CA

Tsotne is scheduled to return to the ring on April 12 vs. TBA in an eight-round bout at Blue Sport Stable in Superior, Colorado.