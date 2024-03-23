Yokasta Valle closes camp, discusses March 29 undisputed clash

Five-time World Champion Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) closed camp at Wild Card Boxing Club, hosting a Media Workout sponsored by TorkLaw En Español for the Los Angeles Media.

The event took place ahead of her upcoming UNDISPUTED Minimumweight Championship fight against Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) on ESPN+ Friday, March 29, from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ.

Tickets for the live event, which Top Rank promotes, are available now through Ticketmaster.com.

Here is what TEAM YOKA had to say:

YOKASTA VALLE

“My preparation has given me this confidence I have. March 29, you will see the best version of me.”

“For Coach Gee, every training camp is different; we always prepare for our opponent, and thanks to her, this training camp was perfect. There is nothing that can surprise me about Seniesa, we have worked it all.”

“My career speaks for itself; BoxRec has me at #1 for a reason, not because they want to but because of facts based on my fights.”

“Even though Seniesa says I’m not at her level, she knows we are both on the same level. Champion vs. Champion, she just talks; I will do my talking in the ring.”

“The fact that Seniesa is undefeated only excites me and motivates me more. I love these types of challenges, and she is not the first undefeated fighter I have fought. I’ve done it before, and I’ve taken their 0. I’m motivated to give her the first loss of her career. I know she’s afraid of losing. I’ve already been through that, which only strengthens me.”

TRAINER – GLORIA ALVARADO

“This is not the same Yokasta Valle that I started training in the beginning. She’s a beast, smart in the ring, stronger and hungrier than ever. I can’t wait for everyone to see her in the ring on March 29. You’ll see all the hard work we put into this camp.”

“When we win, they’ll want the rematch, and of course, we will give it to them, but they now have to take it in Costa Rica.”

“I’m excited to be part of this historic fight and even more so on the month we celebrate women. An undisputed fight, Champion vs. Champion. Fight Night can’t come soon enough to show the world us women are strong and built for this!”

PROMOTER – MARIO VEGA

“I’ve been with Yoka for 32 fights, and I have never seen her at the physical level she is now. She’s coming in the best shape physically and mentally of her entire career. I have no doubt we are going to win on March 29.”

“All the sacrifices, the difficulties she’s gone through, the dreams she’s had since she was a little girl, all have been worth it. Her hunger, her discipline, and her Faith have all guided her to today, the present and soon, UNDISPUTED Champion.”