Valdez vs Wilson / Estrada vs. Valle doube live on ESPN+

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Valdez vs. Wilson/Estrada vs. Valle will be presented live Friday, March 29, at approximately 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+. The event takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

In the 12-round junior lightweight main event, Mexican warrior Oscar Valdez will face Australian former world title challenger Liam Wilson.

Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs), the fighting pride of Nogales, represented Mexico at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. As a pro, he won world titles in two weight classes. After a competitive fight against Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição in 2021, Valdez suffered his first pro loss in a unification battle against Shakur Stevenson in 2022. He bounced back with a decision victory in a rematch against Adam Lopez in May 2023 before suffering a points loss against Emanuel Navarrete last August.

Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) is a five-year pro who made his U.S. debut versus Navarrete for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title last February. Wilson dropped Navarrete and almost scored the upset in the fourth round before being stopped in the ninth. He rebounded with triumphs over Carlos Alanis last August and Jackson Jon England in December.

In the co-feature, WBC/WBA/Ring Magazine champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada and WBO/IBF ruler Yokasta Valle will collide in a highly anticipated showdown to crown the first-ever undisputed minimumweight champion.

Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) is a 13-year pro and two-weight world champion. She signed with Top Rank in 2022 and shut out Jazmin Gala Villarino in November of that year. In 2023, she picked up the WBC strap against the previously unbeaten Tina Rupprecht in March and retained her unified titles with a points verdict over Leonela Yudica in July.

Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) seized the vacant IBF atomweight world title by overcoming Ana Victoria Polo in 2016. After an unsuccessful bid for the WBO light flyweight title against Naoko Fujioka in 2017 and an interim title loss to Rupprecht in 2018, she snatched the IBF minimumweight world title from Joana Pastrana in 2019. Valle added the WBO title to her collection with a win over Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen in 2022 and has since defended her unified crown four times, including a decision over Anabel Ortiz in November.

Undercard action begins at 6:10 p.m. ET/ 3:10 p.m. PT.

Calling the action will be Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna.