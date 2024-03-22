Ex-Sky Sports Head Adam Smith back in boxing after cancer battle

The legendary voice behind some of boxing’s most memorable moments, Adam Smith, has today announced his full-time return to the sport as Director of Broadcasting for the rising force in boxing promotion GBM Sports.

Last month in Sheffield, Adam Smith made his long-awaited, and highly anticipated return to the commentary desk with GBM Sports at the Canon Medical Arena for the European Title clash between Thomas Essomba vs Elie Konki, live on talkSPORT. Adam Smith then returned early from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after the heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou to commentate on GBM’s first show outside of Sheffield in front of a sold out crowd in Coventry. In a signal of intent from GBM, Smith has now committed his long-term future to the promotional outfit as they look to continue their meteoric rise through the sport.

Adam Smith, Director of Broadcasting for GBM Sports, said: “I’m delighted to be joining GBM as Director of Broadcasting. I am really excited about working with Izzy and the team. It’s fresh, it’s new, it’s something different, it’s something growing. I’m honoured to have been asked. It’s a privilege and after what I’ve been through, I have a different perspective on life. I’m happy to be here, I’m lucky to be here, it’s time to give back.”

During his 30-year tenure at Sky Sports, ‘The Voice of Boxing’ provided commentary for some of the most iconic fights of the past three decades, including Floyd Mayweather Jr’s bout with Conor McGregor, Anthony Joshua’s clash with Wladimir Klitschko, and the all-British grudge matches between Carl Froch and George Groves. Smith has won numerous awards and accolades throughout his career including The Broadcast Award, the RTS award, as well as nominations for a BAFTA, SJA, and The Sports Book Awards.

Adam Smith departed Sky Sports after three decades due to battling cancer – a battle which he has won. After making a full recovery, Adam is delighted to be returning to a full-time position in the sport with the rising force in Boxing Promotion – GBM Sports. The promoter signed an unprecedented broadcast deal with talkSPORT in their debut year. Adam Smith will be utilising his decades of experience in sports broadcasting to unlock opportunities for GBM to share their shows with the biggest possible audiences globally.

CEO of GBM Sports, Izzy Asif, said: “When we launched GBM Sports, we had a clear vision – to be the number one boxing promoter in the UK. In our debut year we signed our unprecedented broadcast deal with talkSPORT. This year, we have made world class additions to our fighting stable and will be selling out events in venues across the country. We have big ambitions as a promoter, so we know making the right signings to our backroom staff is key to helping us fulfil our potential. I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Adam Smith to the GBM team as our Director of Broadcasting and look forward to achieving some incredible feats together as a company.”

Following on from a sold-out show at Sheffield’s Cannon Medical Arena and their debut show outside of South Yorkshire, GBM Sports Promoter Izzy Asif continues to build on his phenomenal breakthrough year, which saw him secure a multi-fight broadcast agreement with the world’s largest sport radio station talkSPORT to live stream its events on their official YouTube Boxing Channel. The addition of Adam Smith to the promoter’s core team is a huge sign of strength for the years ahead at GBM Sports.