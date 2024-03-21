Zurdo Ramirez plans to end his career at heavyweight

Former World Boxing Organization Super Middleweight Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) is fighting for his legacy, starting March 30th when he challenges undefeated World Boxing Association (WBA) Cruiserweight World title holder Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian (21-0, 14 KOs) at You Tube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California.

The 12-round Goulamirian vs. Zurdo main event headlines a strong card, promoted by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Y12 Boxing, which will be streamed live on DAZN.

Ramirez, 32, was the first Mexican boxer to capture a super middleweight world title and now he wants to duplicate that unprecedented feat against Goulamirian, the Armenian-born champion who lives in France and trains in Big Bear, California.

“Becoming the first Mexican-born cruiserweight world champion and two-division world champion is very important to me,” Ramirez said.

“Legacy is the only thing we leave behind in this world, I was proud to be the first Mexican to be world super middleweight champion and I can’t wait to be the first again at cruiserweight.

“I’m still learning every day. Joe Smith was a tough task and I had to implement some new stuff to my style. And this fight is no different; every camp I try to add something new to enhance my chances of winning. I feel comfortable at this weight. Naturally, as I got older, it was tougher to make the weight and now everything seems to be easier. Like I always say, there’s no better teacher than experience in this life.”

Zurdo’s ultimate goal, however, is to become a three-division world champion, targeting the heavyweight division once he’s cleaned up the cruiserweight weight class.

“There are still a lot of fights that can be made in this division,” Zurdo explained. “I’d love to unify and/or become the undisputed Champion before I make the move up. When it’s all said and done, my goal is to be a multi-division Champion and end my career as a heavyweight.”