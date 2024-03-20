Bob Arum adds 20-year-old heavyweight phenom to stable

The preeminent heavyweight prospect for Team USA now has a professional home. Ali Feliz, a Dominican-American dynamo from Danbury, Connecticut, who won gold at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in December, has signed a multi-year promotional pact with Top Rank.

Feliz, who is managed by James Prince and co-promoted by Antonio Leonard, will make his pro debut in a four-round clash against an opponent to be named on Saturday, April 13 at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, on the ESPN+-streamed undercard of the Jared Anderson-Ryad Merhy heavyweight main event.

“Ali Feliz is one of the most gifted young heavyweights to turn pro in quite some time,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “He has tremendous amateur and family pedigree, which will serve him well as he climbs the professional ranks.”

Feliz said, “This is very exciting. I’ve been waiting for this for a very long time. Since I was young, I dreamed of signing with a big promoter, and there’s nothing bigger than Top Rank.

“On this new journey, I want to build a path for the youth so they can follow in my footsteps. I’m excited and ready to get started on April 13. It will be fireworks. I’m going to be at 100 percent, and I’ll be ready to put on a show.”

Feliz will continue his family’s boxing legacy when he enters the paid ranks. His father and trainer, Fernely Sr., had a notable 15-year tenure as a heavyweight pro, and his older brother, Fernely Jr., is forging his own path as an unbeaten prospect in the same division.

The 20-year-old competed in his first fight when he was only 12. He claimed four national titles during his amateur run and bested Steven Williams in the finals of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.