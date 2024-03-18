Ukrainian Olympic heavyweight Tsotne Rogava back on March 23

Toro Promotions, Inc. will showcase a heavyweight trio of talent – undefeated 2020 Ukraine Olympian Tsotne Rogava (5-0, 5 KOs), Alexander “The Great” Flores (18-4-1, 16 KOs) and Kingsley Ibeh (11-2-1, 9 KOs) – this Saturday night March 23 at LumColor Phoenix Center in Ontario, California.

The event is co-promoted by Toro Promotions, Inc. and Fearless Boxing Promotions.

The 6’ 5”, 270-pound Rogava is on the fast track. Born in Georgia, Rogava lived for several years in Ukraine until moving last year to Marina del Rei, California. He has successfully transitioned to boxing from his world class Muay Thai and kickboxing career.

Rogava is on the fast track; this fight will be his third in 2024, albeit neither bout went beyond the first round. In fact, the powerful heavyweight has only box seven rounds in his five pro fights to date.

In addition to headlining a card for the second time in a row. Rogava will be in his first scheduled eight-round bout on March 23rd, taking on dangerous puncher Antonio Brown (8-4, 8 KOs) in the main event.

Fighting out of Rowland Heights, California, Flores plans to rebound from his 10-round unanimous decision loss to 15-1-1 Dante Stone this past January 4. Flores’ three other pro career losses have all been to world champions Luis Ortiz, Joseph Parker, and Charles Martin

Flores, 33, faces Josue Vargas (5-6-2, 2 KOs) in a six-round match.

Ibeh, known as “The Black Lion,” is a native of Nigeria who lives in Phoenix. The 6’ 4” Ibeh will be riding a six-fight win streak into his six-round fight with Derek Cardenas (9-11, 2 KOs). Ibeh has boxing in his blood. His cousin is Ike Ibeabuchi, who was 20-0 with 15 knockouts and one of the most feared heavyweights in boxing, prior to his 16-year incarceration in Nevada.

