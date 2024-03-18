New York cop Nisa Rodriguez makes successful pro debut

New York City police officer and decorated amateur boxer Nisa Rodriguez returned home last Friday night to the scene of many of her amateur victories, Madison Square Garden Theater in Manhattan, and the gifted, popular super middleweight turned in an auspicious pro boxing debut.

Rodriguez, fighting out of Manhattan, pitched a near shutout, winning each round on all but one of the judges’ scorecards enroute to a four-round unanimous decision (40-36 X 2, 39-37) over an outclassed yet game Jozette Cotton on 360 Promotions’ St. Patrick’s Day weekend event streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.

“When I was warming up,” Rodriguez said, “it felt like the golden gloves all over again. I was really relaxed, and everything felt normal. There were so many people there (supporting her), half the (police) department must have been there. It was a long time coming. It was an honor. 360 Promotions took a risk because I hadn’t been active. I want to thank my manager, Keith Sullivan, trainer Jimmy Sosa, and the Bronx crew.

“I wish I started the fight like I ended it, but I hurt a knuckle on my right hand in the first round, and I didn’t let my hand go until later in the fight. Headgear is used in the amateurs to protect the fighter, but I really enjoyed fighting without it because it can be an annoyance, especially for females. I’m ready to go back in the gym yesterday.”

SUPPORTING NISA RODRIGUEZ (L-R) – Mina Yoshida and her mother, IBF Bantamweight World Champion Miyo Yoshida, 9-time, 7-division world champion Amanda Serrano, and Nisa and Miyo’s manager, NYC-based attorney Keith Sullivan (photo courtesy of Sullivan Management)

“I am really pleased with her performance,” Sullivan remarked. “For months there has been a lot of noise or hype around this pro debut, and she handled it all in stride. I didn’t pull the typical manager move for a debit and get her a warm body that would go down in one round. Nisa knew she had a tough opponent, but she stayed poised and boxed well. There are always things to improve on, and I’ve never seen a fighter more eager to get back in the gym to grind and work on those things than Nisa. We already are in talks for her next fight. My work on that literally started 10-minutes after Nisa’s hand was raised victoriously Friday night.”

As an elite amateur boxer, Rodriguez was an eight-time New York Daily News Golden Gloves, six-time Metro Championships, two-time Empire State and Caribbean and Central Americano gold medalist. The large majority of these fights were held at Madison Square Garden Theater, so Nisa felt comfortable fighting at home in her pro debut. She also captured three National Golden Gloves Championship titles.

A NYC police officer for two years, Rodriguez is stationed citywide for the rapid response unit, specializing in any crimes that involve adolescents, and supporting families of homicides.

Sullivan, a former Deputy Commissioner with the New York State Athletic Commission, and longtime boxing lawyer, also manages IBF Bantamweight World Champion Miyo Yoshida (17-4, 0 KOs) and Brooklyn heavyweight prospect Pryce Taylor (3-0, 2 KOs), in addition to co-managing World Boxing Association (WBA) No. 12-rated welterweight contender Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan (13-0, 10 KOs), the reigning WBA Continental Champion from Limerick, Ireland. Sullivan co-manages Donovan with former world middleweight champion Andy Lee.