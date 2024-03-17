Kelly Pavlik to attend Boxing Hall of Fame 2024 festivities

The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum, which will be celebrating its 35th Anniversary in 2024, is pleased to announce that former middleweight world champion Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik will be in Canastota to attend festivities planned for the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend set for June 6-9.

“Kelly Pavlik provided so many thrilling moments for boxing fans around the world,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are excited about welcoming ‘The Ghost’ to Canastota. We know fans will enjoy seeing him during the festivities.”

Born in Youngstown, OH, Pavlik compiled an 89-9 amateur record before turning professional in 2000. He defeated Jermain Taylor (TKO 7) for the WBC / WBO middleweight championship in 2007 and reigned until 2010. During his career he scored victories over Edison Miranda, Marco Antonio Rubio, Bronco McKart and Fulgencio Zuniga among others while compiling a 40-2 (34 KOs) record. “The Ghost” was named “Fighter of the Year” in 2007 by Sports Illustrated.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” Christy Martin and “Irish” Micky Ward, will participate in the Hall of Fame Weekend celebration.

The Class of 2024 to be honored includes boxers Ricky Hatton, Ivan Calderon, Diego Corrales (posthumous), Michael Moorer, Jane Couch, Ana Maria Torres, Luis Angel Firpo (posthumous), Theresa Kibby (posthumous), trainer Kenny Adams, manager Jackie Kallen, publicist Fred Sternburg, journalist Wallace Matthews and broadcaster Nick Charles (posthumous).

The Class of 2024 will be honored during the Hall of Fame Induction Weekend on June 6-9, 2024, in “Boxing’s Hometown.” Many events will take place in Canastota and nearby Turning Stone Resort Casino throughout the four-day celebration including ringside talks, fist casting, fight night, 5K race / fun run, boxing autograph card show, banquet, parade and induction ceremony.